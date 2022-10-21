Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

44 min. ago

Iran sanctions send message to all potential backers of Russia – Lithuanian FM

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen

News

1 h ago

Opposition MP calls for no confidence vote for Lithuania's entire cabinet

Gitanas Nausėda in Brussels

News

3 h ago

Lithuanian president hails EU gas price cap discussions: ‘I’m going to sleep easily’

Algirdas Paleckis

News

3 h ago

Lithuanian prosecutors take steps against pro-Russian organisation

The inaugural event at the Kaunas Darius and Girėnas Stadium

News

5 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Kaunas in the spotlight

Vilnius business centres

News

19 h ago

Lithuania’s economic growth will outpace other countries – OECD

GIPL

News

21 h ago

Lithuanian-Polish gas pipeline successfully tested at maximum capacity

Lithuanian and Ukrainian athletes (associative image)

News

23 h ago

Lithuania government allocates over €80,000 for Ukrainian athletes

The Evangelical Reformed Church in Vilnius

News

23 h ago

Sculptures, removed in Soviet times, reinstalled on Protestant church in Vilnius

A Bolt car (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Bolt driver in Vilnius dies while driving passengers

Labour Day event in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Liberal MPs propose scrapping ‘Soviet’ Labour Day as public holiday in Lithuania

Dalia Grybauskaitė

News

1 d ago

Discussion about German troops in Lithuania ‘wrong’, says former president

Coffee (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Is cup of coffee becoming luxury in Lithuania?

Diagonal crossing in Kaunas

News

1 d ago

Kaunas installs Lithuania’s first X crossing

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen

News

1 d ago

Lithuania does not plan to recognise Chechen independence from Russia – Seimas speaker

Vilnius Airport

News

1 d ago

Lithuania puts on hold flight promotion plan for lack of funds

News

2022.10.21 12:23

Iran sanctions send message to all potential backers of Russia – Lithuanian FM

B
BNS 2022.10.21 12:23
Gabrielius Landsbergis
Gabrielius Landsbergis / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Sanctions imposed on Iran over supplying weapons to Russia is a message that the EU will punish those attempting to help Moscow, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has told CNN.

“First of all, it’s a very strong political message to Iran and to other would-be supporters of Russian aggression in Ukraine – the ones that probably have been thinking that maybe the EU or other allies would not react to them supplying weapons to Russia,” he told CNN on Thursday.

On Thursday, the EU imposed sanctions against three Iranian generals and an arms firm accused of supplying Iranian drones to Russia that have been used to bomb Ukraine.

Landsbergis said it was necessary to make sure that Iran was unable to produce and send drones to Russia.

“At this point, we made one step but we still have to make sure that Iran is not a participant in this war,” he noted.

Iran flag
Iran flag / AP

Moscow “is desperately looking for allies”, the Lithuanian foreign minister said, quoting earlier reports that Russia had approached even North Korea for missiles and ammunition.

“So obviously, Iran is one of the last friends that Russia has on its side. But we still need to make sure that this friendship does not last,” he stressed.

Landsbergis noted that Western countries had also slapped sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine.

“That’s why the same rules should apply to everyone, every country, every regime that wishes to support Russia’s war effort. If it’s Iran, if it’s North Korea,” he said.

Russia has in recent weeks stepped up attacks using drones to target infrastructure across Ukraine.

However, Tehran continues to deny supplying Iranian-made Shahed attack drones to Moscow.

Gabrielius Landsbergis
Iran flag
# News# Baltics and the World# Baltics and Russia# Russian invasion of Ukraine
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
1 h ago

Opposition MP calls for no confidence vote for Lithuania's entire cabinet

Gitanas Nausėda in Brussels
3 h ago

Lithuanian president hails EU gas price cap discussions: ‘I’m going to sleep easily’

Algirdas Paleckis
3 h ago

Lithuanian prosecutors take steps against pro-Russian organisation

The inaugural event at the Kaunas Darius and Girėnas Stadium
5 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Kaunas in the spotlight

Vilnius business centres
19 h ago

Lithuania’s economic growth will outpace other countries – OECD

GIPL
21 h ago

Lithuanian-Polish gas pipeline successfully tested at maximum capacity

Lithuanian and Ukrainian athletes (associative image)
23 h ago

Lithuania government allocates over €80,000 for Ukrainian athletes

The Evangelical Reformed Church in Vilnius
14
23 h ago

Sculptures, removed in Soviet times, reinstalled on Protestant church in Vilnius

14
A Bolt car (associative image)
1 d ago

Bolt driver in Vilnius dies while driving passengers

Labour Day event in Vilnius
1 d ago

Liberal MPs propose scrapping ‘Soviet’ Labour Day as public holiday in Lithuania

The Evangelical Reformed Church in Vilnius
14
2022.10.20 13:21

Sculptures, removed in Soviet times, reinstalled on Protestant church in Vilnius

14
Vilnius business centres
2022.10.20 17:09

Lithuania’s economic growth will outpace other countries – OECD

GIPL
2022.10.20 15:27

Lithuanian-Polish gas pipeline successfully tested at maximum capacity

The inaugural event at the Kaunas Darius and Girėnas Stadium
2022.10.21 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Kaunas in the spotlight

Lithuanian and Ukrainian athletes (associative image)
2022.10.20 13:49

Lithuania government allocates over €80,000 for Ukrainian athletes

Gitanas Nausėda in Brussels
2022.10.21 09:52

Lithuanian president hails EU gas price cap discussions: ‘I’m going to sleep easily’

Algirdas Paleckis
2022.10.21 09:26

Lithuanian prosecutors take steps against pro-Russian organisation

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
2022.10.21 11:35

Opposition MP calls for no confidence vote for Lithuania's entire cabinet