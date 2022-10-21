Iran sanctions send message to all potential backers of Russia – Lithuanian FM

Sanctions imposed on Iran over supplying weapons to Russia is a message that the EU will punish those attempting to help Moscow, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has told CNN.

“First of all, it’s a very strong political message to Iran and to other would-be supporters of Russian aggression in Ukraine – the ones that probably have been thinking that maybe the EU or other allies would not react to them supplying weapons to Russia,” he told CNN on Thursday.

On Thursday, the EU imposed sanctions against three Iranian generals and an arms firm accused of supplying Iranian drones to Russia that have been used to bomb Ukraine.

Landsbergis said it was necessary to make sure that Iran was unable to produce and send drones to Russia.

“At this point, we made one step but we still have to make sure that Iran is not a participant in this war,” he noted.

Iran flag / AP

Moscow “is desperately looking for allies”, the Lithuanian foreign minister said, quoting earlier reports that Russia had approached even North Korea for missiles and ammunition.

“So obviously, Iran is one of the last friends that Russia has on its side. But we still need to make sure that this friendship does not last,” he stressed.

Landsbergis noted that Western countries had also slapped sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine.

“That’s why the same rules should apply to everyone, every country, every regime that wishes to support Russia’s war effort. If it’s Iran, if it’s North Korea,” he said.

Russia has in recent weeks stepped up attacks using drones to target infrastructure across Ukraine.

However, Tehran continues to deny supplying Iranian-made Shahed attack drones to Moscow.