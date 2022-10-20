Bolt driver in Vilnius dies while driving passengers

On Wednesday evening, a traffic accident in Vilnius ended in the death of a driver working on the ride-hailing platform Bolt. According to preliminary information, the driver may have passed out behind the wheel and crashed into another car.

The accident was reported in Olandų Street at around 19:20.

The person who reported the incident said the Bolt driver possibly suffered a health issue and hit a BMW car in front. There were passengers in the Bold car.

Bystanders immediately called an ambulance. According to witnesses, medics were trying to resuscitate the driver for about an hour.

Unfortunately, the man’s life could not be saved. According to the police, there were no other casualties in the accident and officials are investigating the circumstances.

“We were informed about the incident yesterday evening. We are currently collecting information and are ready to cooperate with the investigating authorities. We cannot provide more information today, but we express our sincere condolences for the death of the driver,” Andrius Pacevičius, the head of Bolt Lithuania, told LRT.lt.