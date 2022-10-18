Ričardas Pocius

1 h ago

Lithuania’s Public Security Service chief Pocius sacked

A Lithuanian Air Force helicopter

2 h ago

Lithuania sends military helicopter to evacuate injured crew member from Finnish tanker

Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV)

4 h ago

Lithuania buying 300 additional JLTVs from US

Joachim Gauck

6 h ago

Lithuanian university grants honorary doctorate to former German president

School (associative image)

7 h ago

Lithuanian schools to introduce ‘life skills’ classes

Gas (associative image)

8 h ago

Lithuania will support gas price cap at EU summit – president’s adviser

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania

10 h ago

LRT FACTS. Permanent or remote – what kind of brigade did Germany promise to Lithuania?

Gabrielius Landsbergis

1 d ago

Lithuanian FM says Iran is Russia’s accomplice in Ukraine aggression

King Philippe of Belgium

1 d ago

Belgian king to visit Lithuania next week

Orthodox church in Lithuania (associative image)

1 d ago

Lithuanian Orthodox Church autonomy bid stalls as Moscow delays decisions

Arvydas Anušauskas, Ingrida Šimonytė

1 d ago

Lithuania’s defence minister the only cabinet member with positive approval rating

The Iron Woold exercise

1 d ago

Major multinational military exercise kicks off in Lithuania

Starlink

1 d ago

Lithuania proposes creating coalition to fund Starlink in Ukraine

Russian defence minister’s illegitimate daughter has Lithuanian citizenship

1 d ago

Russian defence minister’s illegitimate daughter has Lithuanian citizenship – LRT Investigation

Heating

1 d ago

Vilnius and Kaunas kick off heating season

Darius and Girėnas Stadium in Kaunas

1 d ago

Kaunas inaugurates renovated stadium amid cheers and boos

2022.10.18 16:59

Lithuania’s Public Security Service chief Pocius sacked

BNS 2022.10.18 16:59
Ričardas Pocius
Ričardas Pocius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

General Ričardas Pocius, commander of Lithuania’s Public Security Service, has been dismissed from the post, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

Pocius will leave on October 20 by mutual agreement, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, speaking with BNS, Pocius stressed that he was being dismissed by the government, not by the ministry, refraining from further comments.

The Public Security Service, or VTS, is primarily involved in restoring public order and serving as the main riot police force equipped for riot control. It is also tasked with protecting crucial infrastructure.

“The Public Security Service and all other statutory services have a special role in times of emergency and have national security tasks that require the coordination of action, listening and having trust,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement. “All heads of services are subject to the same requirements of constant readiness, availability and exchange of information. The involvement of all services responsible for public security, without any exception, is key for making important decisions on officers’ readiness, equipment and threat management.”

The commander of the VST is appointed and dismissed by the government upon the interior minister’s nomination.

In June, Pocius was reprimanded for official misconduct. The Interior Ministry claimed at the time that he breached subordination within the statutory service and failed to comply with the management’s instructions.

The VST chief vowed to appeal against his reprimand.

Pocius has led the VST since 2015. Before that, he served in the military and law enforcement.

