Lithuania’s Public Security Service chief Pocius sacked

General Ričardas Pocius, commander of Lithuania’s Public Security Service, has been dismissed from the post, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

Pocius will leave on October 20 by mutual agreement, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, speaking with BNS, Pocius stressed that he was being dismissed by the government, not by the ministry, refraining from further comments.

The Public Security Service, or VTS, is primarily involved in restoring public order and serving as the main riot police force equipped for riot control. It is also tasked with protecting crucial infrastructure.

“The Public Security Service and all other statutory services have a special role in times of emergency and have national security tasks that require the coordination of action, listening and having trust,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement. “All heads of services are subject to the same requirements of constant readiness, availability and exchange of information. The involvement of all services responsible for public security, without any exception, is key for making important decisions on officers’ readiness, equipment and threat management.”

The commander of the VST is appointed and dismissed by the government upon the interior minister’s nomination.

In June, Pocius was reprimanded for official misconduct. The Interior Ministry claimed at the time that he breached subordination within the statutory service and failed to comply with the management’s instructions.

The VST chief vowed to appeal against his reprimand.

Pocius has led the VST since 2015. Before that, he served in the military and law enforcement.