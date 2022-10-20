Coffee (associative image)

News

40 min. ago

Is cup of coffee becoming luxury in Lithuania?

Diagonal crossing in Kaunas

News

15 h ago

Kaunas installs Lithuania’s first X crossing

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen

News

16 h ago

Lithuania does not plan to recognise Chechen independence from Russia – Seimas speaker

Vilnius Airport

News

16 h ago

Lithuania puts on hold flight promotion plan for lack of funds

Raimondas Grinevičius

News

17 h ago

Lithuania’s Family Movement plans rally ‘to defend the constitution’

Disinformation analysts (associative image)

News

18 h ago

Pro-Russian disinformation drops in intensity in September, Lithuanian analysts say

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

News

20 h ago

FM says Tikhanovskaya should screen all Belarusians coming to spa in Lithuania

Estonia’s Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur

News

21 h ago

Russia can rebuild its military in 2-4 years, Estonian minister says

The International School of Ukraine

News

22 h ago

Ukrainian school in Vilnius still barred from public funding

Gas (associative image)

News

23 h ago

EC’s gas price cap proposal is no solution for this winter – Lithuanian vice minister

Woman at a computer

News

1 d ago

‘Women are still less self-confident than men’ - gender pay gap persists in Lithuania

Ričardas Pocius

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s Public Security Service chief Pocius sacked

A Lithuanian Air Force helicopter

News

1 d ago

Lithuania sends military helicopter to evacuate injured crew member from Finnish tanker

Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV)

News

1 d ago

Lithuania buying 300 additional JLTVs from US

Joachim Gauck

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian university grants honorary doctorate to former German president

School (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian schools to introduce ‘life skills’ classes

News

2022.10.20 08:00

Is cup of coffee becoming luxury in Lithuania?

EA
Erika Alonderytė-Kazlauskė, BNS 2022.10.20 08:00
Coffee (associative image)
Coffee (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Starting the day with a hot cup of coffee is becoming much more expensive. According to Eurostat, the average price of coffee in the European Union (EU) in August was 16.9-percent higher than at the same time last year, with Lithuania experiencing the biggest increase. 

At the same time, the country’s cafés say that the habits of coffee drinkers have not changed much despite the price rises.

According to the EU’s statistics office, those who prefer their coffee with sugar and milk may be particularly hard-hit, as the prices of these products have risen even more in recent years: the price of fresh whole milk has increased by an average of 24.3 percent per year, while the price of fresh low-fat milk has risen by 22.2 percent. The price of sugar in the EU has risen by 33.4 percent per year.

In terms of price increases for each product, Lithuania recorded some of the highest price increases for three out of four products: coffee, fresh low-fat milk, and whole milk, with price increases of around 45.8 percent.

Nerijus Pudžiuvelis of the Huracan Coffee chain says that it is not only more expensive raw materials that make a cup of coffee more expensive, but also logistics, electricity prices, rising rents for coffeeshops and a doubling of the outdoor café tax in Vilnius.

“Coffee itself as a raw material is getting more expensive, but moderately, and the key things are that we are adding the cost of electricity, the cost of renting premises, the fees for outdoor cafes. There are many elements around coffee, which are slowly increasing, which also increases the price of a cup,” Pudžiuvelis told BNS.

Coffee (associative image)
Coffee (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

According to him, a cup of coffee in the chain’s cafes has increased in price by about 10-12 percent over the year, but there is no intention to increase the price further.

“We can see that the number of people in cafes has decreased in general, people are naturally saving more, and there are additional costs – both electricity and heating. And teleworking contributes, when people don’t go to offices in the city, it leads to fewer people in the city. [...] The number of tourists this year is also far from the pre-pandemic numbers,” he said.

However, he believes that the culture of coffee drinking has not changed: “As much as people used to crave a cup of black coffee or vegan latte, they still do. We wouldn’t like it to become a luxury item, but that depends on many factors.”

Lina Kaminskaitė, marketing and communications manager at Reitan Convenience Lithuania, which manages the Caffeine café chain, says that over the years the price of coffee has increased by around 10-15 percent, depending on the size of the cup and the preparation of the product, but the habits of people who like coffee have been established and have not changed for years.

Caffeine coffeeshop
Caffeine coffeeshop / D. Umbrasas/LRT

“However, this [price rise] is also due to our updated coffee recipes and the fact that we are using more coffee beans in our coffee preparation. Rising wages, rising prices of energy resources and raw materials have also had an impact on prices. Milk prices alone have increased three times this year,” Kaminskaitė told BNS.

“The coffee culture is strong enough in our country, and we pay a lot of attention to the renovation of cafés and the expansion of the network, because we notice that customers like to spend time here, to socialise, so they visit cafés not only to drink coffee, but also to chat. We do not see any major changes in consumer habits so far,” she said.

According to Caffeine, the most popular coffees are the classic medium-sized cups – latte and cappuccino – and in summer, cold caramel macchiato.

According to Eurostat, sugar saw the biggest appreciation among coffee ingredient in the EU over the year, doubling in price in Poland, followed by Estonia (81.2%), Latvia (58.3%), Bulgaria (44.9%) and Cyprus (43.2%).

Meanwhile, coffee prices rose most in Finland (43.6%), followed by Lithuania (39.9%), Sweden (36.7%), Estonia (36.4%) and Hungary (34.3%).

The highest annual price increases for low-fat milk among EU member states were in Hungary (51.7%), Lithuania (46.8%), Croatia (43.5%), the Czech Republic (43.3%) and Latvia (40.1%), while the highest annual price increases for whole milk were recorded in Lithuania (50.2%), Croatia (41.2%), Estonia (38.9%), Germany (30.6%) and Hungary (30.1%).

The data show that prices for all coffee commodities increased in all EU member states except Malta, where the price of fresh low-fat milk remained stable.

Coffee (associative image)
Coffee (associative image)
Caffeine coffeeshop
# Economy
Diagonal crossing in Kaunas
15 h ago

Kaunas installs Lithuania’s first X crossing

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
16 h ago

Lithuania does not plan to recognise Chechen independence from Russia – Seimas speaker

Vilnius Airport
16 h ago

Lithuania puts on hold flight promotion plan for lack of funds

Raimondas Grinevičius
17 h ago

Lithuania’s Family Movement plans rally ‘to defend the constitution’

Disinformation analysts (associative image)
18 h ago

Pro-Russian disinformation drops in intensity in September, Lithuanian analysts say

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
20 h ago

FM says Tikhanovskaya should screen all Belarusians coming to spa in Lithuania

Estonia’s Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur
21 h ago

Russia can rebuild its military in 2-4 years, Estonian minister says

The International School of Ukraine
22 h ago

Ukrainian school in Vilnius still barred from public funding

Gas (associative image)
23 h ago

EC’s gas price cap proposal is no solution for this winter – Lithuanian vice minister

Woman at a computer
1 d ago

‘Women are still less self-confident than men’ - gender pay gap persists in Lithuania

Estonia’s Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur
2022.10.19 11:11

Russia can rebuild its military in 2-4 years, Estonian minister says

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
2022.10.19 11:48

FM says Tikhanovskaya should screen all Belarusians coming to spa in Lithuania

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
2022.10.19 16:33

Lithuania does not plan to recognise Chechen independence from Russia – Seimas speaker

Vilnius Airport
2022.10.19 15:48

Lithuania puts on hold flight promotion plan for lack of funds

Raimondas Grinevičius
2022.10.19 15:18

Lithuania’s Family Movement plans rally ‘to defend the constitution’

Diagonal crossing in Kaunas
2022.10.19 17:29

Kaunas installs Lithuania’s first X crossing

The International School of Ukraine
2022.10.19 10:29

Ukrainian school in Vilnius still barred from public funding

Gas (associative image)
2022.10.19 09:23

EC’s gas price cap proposal is no solution for this winter – Lithuanian vice minister

Disinformation analysts (associative image)
2022.10.19 13:55

Pro-Russian disinformation drops in intensity in September, Lithuanian analysts say