Lithuanian president talks with Zelensky: With Western support, Ukraine will push Russia out

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda had a phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, commenting afterwards that supplying Ukraine with air defence systems was key to the protection of civilians and the country’s victory over Russian aggression.

“Ukraine’s success in regaining the territories seized by Russia is a testimony to the heroism and unbreakable will of the Ukrainian people. I believe that with the West’s swift assistance, you will succeed in pushing the aggressor out of your territories. Supplying Ukraine with air defence systems is a prerequisite for the protection of civilians and for achieving victory,” Nausėda was quoted in a statement issued by the presidential press service on Friday.

According to the Lithuanian president, this is “a struggle for peace and freedom for all of us, and Lithuania will support Ukraine until victory”.

The West’s rapid military support to Ukraine is of utmost importance, the Lithuanian leader said, adding that Lithuania will continue to actively call for increasing military assistance in all international formats, as well as for economic and financial assistance to Ukraine.

The Lithuanian and Ukrainian leaders also discussed Belarus’ involvement in Russia’s war in Ukraine. Nausėda noted that Belarus should be seen as Russia’s full-fledged ally and accomplice in its military aggression in Ukraine.

Therefore, Nausėda insisted, sanctions must be tightened for both Russia and Belarus to prevent any loopholes.

The Lithuanian president also congratulated his Ukrainian counterpart and all the people on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.