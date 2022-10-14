Gitanas Nausėda and Volodymyr Zelensky last July

News

1 h ago

Lithuanian president talks with Zelensky: With Western support, Ukraine will push Russia out

Electric car charging

News

2 h ago

Half of all cars in Vilnius will be electric by 2030, mayor says

Ukrainian students (associative image)

News

3 h ago

Lithuanian schools can take in 26,000 more Ukrainian kids – ministry

PzH 2000 howitzer (associative image)

News

4 h ago

First German howitzers reach Ukraine after repairs in Lithuania

Irregular migrants in Lithuania (associative image)

News

5 h ago

Amnesty International report alleges migrant ‘torture’ and abuse in Latvia

Baltic defence ministers with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

News

6 h ago

US troops to remain in Lithuania at least until 2026 – minister

Cruise ship in Klaipėda

News

7 h ago

Cruise season in Klaipėda reaches pre-pandemic levels

German troops in Lithuania (associative image)

News

8 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: How to court German troops

Vilnius Christmas tree in 2021

News

22 h ago

Vilnius mayor shares plans for ‘more modest’ Christmas: only one tree, fewer lights

Arvydas Anušauskas

News

24 h ago

Baltics may secure permanent deployment of US troops, says Lithuanian minister

Mariupol 2

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian filmmaker’s documentary about Mariupol to premiere in Ukraine

Lithuania joins the European Sky Shield Initiative

News

1 d ago

Lithuania joins German-led initiative for joint air defence in Europe

Valdas Adamkus and Alma Adamkienė

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s former president Adamkus discharged from hospital, his wife still in ICU

Lithuanian troops

News

1 d ago

Lithuania drops plans for 3 percent of GDP defence budget due to energy crisis – minister

WW2 Red Army monument at Antakalnis Cemetery

News

1 d ago

Vilnius covers Soviet monument at Antakalnis Cemetery

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

1 d ago

Lithuania provides €5m for urgent reconstruction in Ukraine

News

2022.10.14 15:20

Lithuanian president talks with Zelensky: With Western support, Ukraine will push Russia out

B
BNS 2022.10.14 15:20
Gitanas Nausėda and Volodymyr Zelensky last July
Gitanas Nausėda and Volodymyr Zelensky last July / R. Dačkus/Presidential Office

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda had a phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, commenting afterwards that supplying Ukraine with air defence systems was key to the protection of civilians and the country’s victory over Russian aggression.

“Ukraine’s success in regaining the territories seized by Russia is a testimony to the heroism and unbreakable will of the Ukrainian people. I believe that with the West’s swift assistance, you will succeed in pushing the aggressor out of your territories. Supplying Ukraine with air defence systems is a prerequisite for the protection of civilians and for achieving victory,” Nausėda was quoted in a statement issued by the presidential press service on Friday.

According to the Lithuanian president, this is “a struggle for peace and freedom for all of us, and Lithuania will support Ukraine until victory”.

The West’s rapid military support to Ukraine is of utmost importance, the Lithuanian leader said, adding that Lithuania will continue to actively call for increasing military assistance in all international formats, as well as for economic and financial assistance to Ukraine.

The Lithuanian and Ukrainian leaders also discussed Belarus’ involvement in Russia’s war in Ukraine. Nausėda noted that Belarus should be seen as Russia’s full-fledged ally and accomplice in its military aggression in Ukraine.

Therefore, Nausėda insisted, sanctions must be tightened for both Russia and Belarus to prevent any loopholes.

The Lithuanian president also congratulated his Ukrainian counterpart and all the people on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.

# News# Politics# Russian invasion of Ukraine
Electric car charging
2 h ago

Half of all cars in Vilnius will be electric by 2030, mayor says

Ukrainian students (associative image)
3 h ago

Lithuanian schools can take in 26,000 more Ukrainian kids – ministry

PzH 2000 howitzer (associative image)
4 h ago

First German howitzers reach Ukraine after repairs in Lithuania

Irregular migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
5 h ago

Amnesty International report alleges migrant ‘torture’ and abuse in Latvia

Baltic defence ministers with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
6 h ago

US troops to remain in Lithuania at least until 2026 – minister

Cruise ship in Klaipėda
7 h ago

Cruise season in Klaipėda reaches pre-pandemic levels

German troops in Lithuania (associative image)
8 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: How to court German troops

Vilnius Christmas tree in 2021
23 h ago

Vilnius mayor shares plans for ‘more modest’ Christmas: only one tree, fewer lights

Arvydas Anušauskas
1 d ago

Baltics may secure permanent deployment of US troops, says Lithuanian minister

Mariupol 2
1 d ago

Lithuanian filmmaker’s documentary about Mariupol to premiere in Ukraine

Vilnius Christmas tree in 2021
2022.10.13 17:49

Vilnius mayor shares plans for ‘more modest’ Christmas: only one tree, fewer lights

Baltic defence ministers with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin
2022.10.14 10:47

US troops to remain in Lithuania at least until 2026 – minister

PzH 2000 howitzer (associative image)
2022.10.14 12:32

First German howitzers reach Ukraine after repairs in Lithuania

German troops in Lithuania (associative image)
2022.10.14 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: How to court German troops

Irregular migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
2022.10.14 11:33

Amnesty International report alleges migrant ‘torture’ and abuse in Latvia

Cruise ship in Klaipėda
2022.10.14 09:00

Cruise season in Klaipėda reaches pre-pandemic levels

Ukrainian students (associative image)
2022.10.14 13:16

Lithuanian schools can take in 26,000 more Ukrainian kids – ministry

Electric car charging
2022.10.14 14:35

Half of all cars in Vilnius will be electric by 2030, mayor says