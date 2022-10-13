Vilnius mayor shares plans for ‘more modest’ Christmas: only one tree, fewer lights

This holiday season, Vilnius will have just one Christmas tree, instead of two, and scrap some events and decorations in order to economise, the city’s mayor Remigijus Šimašius said.

The ruling coalition of Vilnius municipality has agreed to make budget savings for the festive season, Šimašius has posted on Facebook, amid criticism over the threefold increase in the price of the main Christmas tree.

“This year, we will not build two Christmas trees in Vilnius, but only one in Cathedral Square (we are still hoping to find a solution to reduce the price of the tree a little). We will move the 3D fairy tale from the Christmas programme to the celebration of Vilnius’ anniversary in January. We will keep the festive lighting of the squares, but not the bridges,” the mayor posted on Thursday.

Savings in the city’s Christmas budget will total 157,000, he estimated.

There was only one bidder in this year’s competition for the contract to build the city’s main Christmas tree. Švenčių Studija offered to do it for 230,000 euros. Last year, the tree cost 89,000 euros.

Remigijus Šimašius / E. Blaževič/LRT

Šimašius said that, after holding discussions with the winner, the city decided not to cancel the contract, which would have involved penalties. According to him, the company has already spent 125,000 euros on the project.

“We live in civilised times, we have to respect contracts. We would have saved a little more, but been left without the main tree and the festive mood,” Šimašius argued.

He added that the city would still consider whether to install an ice rink.

“The city will have a Christmas tree, as well as a concert and the broadcast of the lighting ceremony. This Christmas in Vilnius, I believe, will be a platform for a fundraising campaign for Ukraine. In other words, there will be Christmas. More modest, more festive, but with Ukraine in mind,” said Šimašius.