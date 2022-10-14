LRT English Newsletters: How to court German troops

LRT English Newsletter – October 14, 2022

Will German troops be stationed in Lithuania or not? The discussion flared up again after last Saturday’s meeting between the Lithuanian and German defence ministers in Rukla. A German-led NATO brigade – some 3,000 troops – are to be assigned to defend Lithuania, but at least initially, it will remain in Germany, as we do not have the necessary infrastructure over here. In case of a military threat, however, the brigade could be deployed within ten days – and that, according to Defence Minister Anušauskas, is good enough.

However, the minister’s statement rubbed some of his fellow conservatives the wrong way, in particular MP Kasčiūnas, chair of the National Security and Defence Committee, who insisted Vilnius should focus on having the Germans permanently deployed here as soon as possible.

The discussion took a curious turn when President Nausėda weighed in and compared the whole affair to courting a woman. Lithuania, he said, should offer Germany a “marriage contract” rather than one night out on a lake. The president’s metaphor has been criticised as sexist, although Nausėda sticks by it.



BUDGETING FOR CRISIS



This week, the government presented its long-awaited 2023 spending bill to the parliament. With soaring energy prices, inflation eroding the population’s purchasing power, and calls to spend more on defence, the stakes are high. The government’s focus, the finance minister said, will be to help households and businesses shoulder energy costs and beef up purchasing power. For that, the government will be borrowing between six and seven billion euros.

Defence spending, meanwhile, will not yet reach 3 percent GDP, as has been hoped by some, but Lithuania will be buying HIMARS rocket launchers from the US.



SAVING ON CHRISTMAS



Meanwhile, Vilnius will be saving this year – at least on Christmas decorations. After an earlier announcement that the Christmas Tree will be bigger and several times more expensive this year, the city’s mayor assured that perhaps a “modest” celebration would be more appropriate – with the saved funds to be donated to Ukraine.



KYIV UNDER ATTACK



Missile strikes on Ukrainian cities this week mark another escalation in Russia’s war. LRT.lt reports from Kyiv about how the capital city’s residents dealt with the attacks that shattered their fragile sense of safety.



TESTING THE CONSTITUTION



In 2021, Lithuanian lawmakers made regular Covid-19 testing mandatory for workers in some fields, drawing criticism that this might be an unjustifiable violation of their rights and the country’s constitution. However, the Constitutional Court ruled this week it was not and that the pandemic rules – expired by now – were perfectly in line with the law.



EDITORS’ PICKS



– Every month, members of the European Parliament travel from Brussels to Strasbourg for a plenary session. Amid the energy price crisis in Europe, some propose abandoning the costly “travelling circus”.

– While some businesses struggle to stay afloat amid soaring energy prices and a squeeze on people’s purchasing power, others are doing better than before. Second-hand clothing retailers are experiencing a boom, with shoppers lured by environmental concerns as well as low prices.

– Protests and clashes with the police in summer 2021 marked the opening rounds of the migration crisis in Lithuania. As the dust settles, locals who were fearful of the asylum seekers now say they have been misled. They blame politicians and the media for stoking the crisis.

– An extremely rare and endangered mushroom, the Baeospora myriadophylla, has been discovered in Lithuania this year. The last time it was spotted was more than 50 years ago. Now, the discovery was made in a forest managed by Sengirės Fondas, a foundation working to preserve Lithuania’s ancient woods.

– A proposal to oblige supermarket chains to donate food that is no longer fit for sale has emerged in the Lithuanian parliament. However, although it would help more people in need, charities say they do not have the capacity to collect it all.

– The Baltic Sea is a particularly good environment for preserving shipwrecks – and more than 120 rest on the seabed just off the Lithuanian shores. It is a treasure trove for maritime archaeologists – but also for scavengers.

– Indian summer is finally here – take a look at how it has been captured by LRT photographers.



Written by Justinas Šuliokas

Edited by Ieva Žvinakytė