Covid-19 testing requirement was in line with Constitution, Lithuania’s top court finds

The requirement for employees to get tested for Covid-19 to work in certain jobs or engage in certain activities did not run counter to the Constitution, Lithuania’s Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday.

In its ruling, the court said that the relevant provisions of the Law on Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases in Humans did not run counter to the Constitution.

The opposition MPs who turned to the court argued that the regulation did not allow workers to freely choose their job, nor did it assess workers’ abilities to take up another job if they were transferred.

The court states that the Constitution enshrines the right to freely choose one’s job, adding, that this right must be interpreted in conjunction with the right of everyone to have adequate, safe, and healthy working conditions.

In March 2021, the Lithuanian parliament adopted amendments which made it compulsory for workers in certain fields to undergo periodic Covid-19 testing.

Those who failed to do so had to be transferred to other jobs or suspended, which led to some workers leaving their jobs during the pandemic.