20 min. ago

Covid-19 testing requirement was in line with Constitution, Lithuania’s top court finds

1 h ago

Lithuania should extend ban on Russian tourists beyond December, president says

2 h ago

Lithuanian president draws ire by comparing German troops to ‘girl you invite for a good evening’

4 h ago

Lithuania among worst countries in enforcing anti-bribery convention – study

4 h ago

Unscheduled meeting in Brussels raises expectations of more US forces in Lithuania

6 h ago

What is the risk of Putin using a nuclear weapon?

6 h ago

Lithuania to borrow €6.7b next year

8 h ago

Saving money or environment? Lithuania’s second-hand shops boom amid economic uncertainty

22 h ago

IMF halves Lithuania’s 2023 growth forecast

23 h ago

Lithuanian bank starts exchanging Ukrainian hryvnias

1 d ago

Rare mushroom found in Lithuania for the first time in 50 years

1 d ago

Energy subsidies ‘priority’ in Lithuania’s 2023 government spending bill – minister

1 d ago

Indian summer in Vilnius – photos

1 d ago

Ukraine support rally in Vilnius denounces Russia’s assault on cities – photos

1 d ago

How politicians and media sowed fear on Lithuania’s borders

1 d ago

Lithuania, Germany agreed on brigade’s permanent deployment – foreign minister

2022.10.12 16:01

Covid-19 testing requirement was in line with Constitution, Lithuania’s top court finds

Milena Andrukaitytė, BNS 2022.10.12 16:01
Coronavirus testing / E. Blaževič/LRT

The requirement for employees to get tested for Covid-19 to work in certain jobs or engage in certain activities did not run counter to the Constitution, Lithuania’s Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday.

In its ruling, the court said that the relevant provisions of the Law on Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases in Humans did not run counter to the Constitution.

The opposition MPs who turned to the court argued that the regulation did not allow workers to freely choose their job, nor did it assess workers’ abilities to take up another job if they were transferred.

The court states that the Constitution enshrines the right to freely choose one’s job, adding, that this right must be interpreted in conjunction with the right of everyone to have adequate, safe, and healthy working conditions.

In March 2021, the Lithuanian parliament adopted amendments which made it compulsory for workers in certain fields to undergo periodic Covid-19 testing.

Those who failed to do so had to be transferred to other jobs or suspended, which led to some workers leaving their jobs during the pandemic.

Lithuania's Constitutional Court
