News

2022.10.11 14:33

Rare mushroom found in Lithuania for the first time in 50 years

BNS 2022.10.11 14:33
Baeospora myriadophylla
Baeospora myriadophylla / M. Survila

An extremely rare and endangered mushroom, the Baeospora myriadophylla, has been discovered in Lithuania this year, the country’s Ministry of Environment reports.

The last time this rare mushroom was found in Lithuania was more than 50 years ago in Kaišiadorys.

The latest discovery was made by mycologist Reda Irsenaitė in the 19-hectare Moniškis forest that is owned by the NGO Sengirės Fondas.

Baeospora myriadophylla
Baeospora myriadophylla / R. Paulauskaitė-Digaitienė

Currently, the only place in Lithuania where this mushroom can be found is in the Moniškis forest in Utena District, north east of Lithuania. There are only 400 locations in the world where Baeospora myriadophylla mushrooms still grow.

Established in January 2020, Sengirės Fondas works to preserve old forests and currently manages more than 50 hectares of land.

Baeospora myriadophylla
Baeospora myriadophylla / M. Survila
Baeospora myriadophylla
Baeospora myriadophylla / M. Survila
Baeospora myriadophylla
Baeospora myriadophylla
Baeospora myriadophylla
Baeospora myriadophylla
# Society# Environment
