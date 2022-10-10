Vilnius mayor will not run for the third term

On Saturday, Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius of the Freedom Party said he will not run to be re-elected for the third term.

“I am only running for City Council but not for mayor,” Šimašius wrote on Facebook.

On Saturday, the Freedom Party announced four candidates to run for Vilnius mayor, including MP Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius, Deputy Director of Vilnius City Municipality Administration Donata Meiželytė, party member Nerijus Vitkauskas, and Deputy Economy and Innovation Minister Vincas Jurgutis.

The election of the Freedom Party's candidate for Vilnius mayor will take place on October 20-21.

Former Vilnius Mayor Artūras Zuokas of Freedom and Justice Party, Valdas Benkunskas of the Homeland Union, Lukas Savickas of the Union of Democrats “For Lithuania”, and Vytautas Sinica of the National Alliance have previously announced they will run for Vilnius mayor.

Elections for municipal councils and mayors will take place in spring 2023.