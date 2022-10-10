Remigijus Šimašius

26 min. ago

Vilnius mayor will not run for the third term

Explosions in Kyiv

2 h ago

Russian regime’s attack on Ukrainian civilians shows its desperation – ministry

A ship loaded with grain in Odessa

2 h ago

Putin to use Ukraine’s grain exports for blackmail in winter, foreign minister says

Arvydas Anušauskas and Christine Lambrecht

3 h ago

German brigade would be moved to Lithuania within 10 days in crisis – ministers

M142 HIMARS rocket launcher

4 h ago

Lithuania to buy HIMARS systems from US

Supermarket

1 d ago

Should supermarkets in Lithuania donate unsold food?

Shipwrecks at the bottom of the Baltic Sea

1 d ago

Baltic treasures: over 120 shipwrecks lay off the Lithuanian coast

A swamp in Lithuania (associatve image)

2022.10.08 12:00

The strange and wonderful things to see in Lithuania this autumn

Heating (associative image)

2022.10.08 10:00

Lithuania presents its 2023 budget. Here’s how it may affect you

Alexander Lukashenko

2022.10.07 17:05

Belarusian opposition: Minsk regime has a network of agents in Lithuania

Ales Bialiatski

2022.10.07 15:16

Ales Bialiatski wins Nobel Peace Prize. A decade ago, he was imprisoned over Lithuania's mistake

Money

2022.10.07 13:56

Minimum wage to go up to 840 euros in Lithuania

Vilnius

2022.10.07 13:35

Lithuanian government endorses 2023 budget bill

School (associative image)

2022.10.07 12:33

Prestigious school in Kaunas fires teacher following sexual harassment allegations

Rally by the Lithuanian Family Movement on Cathedral Square

2022.10.07 10:38

Lithuania's controversial Family Movement to organise new rally 'in defence of constitution'

Armed Belarusian guards escort migrants to Lithuania, video shows

2022.10.07 10:05

Armed Belarusian guards escort migrants to Lithuania, video shows

2022.10.10 13:36

Vilnius mayor will not run for the third term

Remigijus Šimašius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

On Saturday, Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius of the Freedom Party said he will not run to be re-elected for the third term.

“I am only running for City Council but not for mayor,” Šimašius wrote on Facebook.

On Saturday, the Freedom Party announced four candidates to run for Vilnius mayor, including MP Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius, Deputy Director of Vilnius City Municipality Administration Donata Meiželytė, party member Nerijus Vitkauskas, and Deputy Economy and Innovation Minister Vincas Jurgutis.

The election of the Freedom Party's candidate for Vilnius mayor will take place on October 20-21.

Former Vilnius Mayor Artūras Zuokas of Freedom and Justice Party, Valdas Benkunskas of the Homeland Union, Lukas Savickas of the Union of Democrats “For Lithuania”, and Vytautas Sinica of the National Alliance have previously announced they will run for Vilnius mayor.

Elections for municipal councils and mayors will take place in spring 2023.

Freedom Party candidates for Vilnius Mayor
