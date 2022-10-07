Money

News

6 min. ago

Minimum wage to go up to 840 euros in Lithuania

Vilnius

News

27 min. ago

Lithuanian government endorses 2023 budget bill

School (associative image)

News

1 h ago

KTU school in Kaunas fires teacher following sexual harassment allegations

Rally by the Lithuanian Family Movement on Cathedral Square

News

3 h ago

Lithuania's controversial Family Movement to organise new rally 'in defence of constitution'

Armed Belarusian guards escort migrants to Lithuania, video shows

News

3 h ago

Armed Belarusian guards escort migrants to Lithuania, video shows

Memorial to Soviet soldiers in Antakalnis, Vilnius.

News

6 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: ‘Desovietisation’ postponed

China

News

20 h ago

Lithuania is a China-free country, says FM

The Lithuanian men's national team (associative image)

News

21 h ago

Lithuania falls in FIFA ratings behind Suriname and Eswatini

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė

News

22 h ago

Baltics, Poland, Finland to hold joint civil protection exercise

Vilnius to mark birthday with comical 90s-style campaign

News

1 d ago

Vilnius to mark birthday with comical 90s-style campaign

Boxing (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian federation condemns IBA decision allowing Russian boxers to compete

Economy and Innovation Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė

News

1 d ago

‘I can’t promise 2023 will be easier,’ says Lithuanian minister

Heating

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s heating bills for October rise 100 percent year-on-year

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania

News

1 d ago

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania for training

Riot outside of the parliament on August !0.

News

1 d ago

Lithuania concludes riot probe, 87 named suspects

Russia's Kremlin

News

1 d ago

Russia expels Lithuania's chargé d'affaires in tit-for-tat move

News

2022.10.07 13:35

Lithuanian government endorses 2023 budget bill

B
BNS 2022.10.07 13:35
Vilnius
Vilnius / E.Blaževič/LRT

On Friday, the Lithuanian government approved the 2023 state budget bill and it will be put before the country's parliament, the Seimas, next week.

State budget revenue will grow by 3.4 percent next year (510 million euros) to stand at 15.62 billion euros, including EU funds. Expenditure is projected to go up by 6.1 percent (1.07 billion euros) to 18.61 billion euros.

The projected state budget deficit stands at 4.9 percent, and the public debt will rise to 43 percent of GDP.

The state plans to spend 1.930 billion euros to mitigate the impact of energy price increases on households and businesses.

The state vows to compensate for the public electricity price for households to make sure it will not exceed 28 cents per KWh in the first half of the year and 33 cents in the second half.

Businesses will receive state compensation for electricity prices exceeding 24 cents per KWh in the last quarter of this year and 28 cents in the first quarter of next year.

Also, businesses with energy costs amounting to at least 10 percent of their expenditure will have their tax suspended until late April.

Moreover, 1.552 billion euros will be spent on raising residential income over the next year, 275 million euros will be spent on security, and the state will spend more than 2.9 billion euros on investments in various areas, using different funding sources.

Vilnius
Vilnius
Vilnius
# Economy
Money
8 min. ago

Minimum wage to go up to 840 euros in Lithuania

School (associative image)
1 h ago

KTU school in Kaunas fires teacher following sexual harassment allegations

Rally by the Lithuanian Family Movement on Cathedral Square
3 h ago

Lithuania's controversial Family Movement to organise new rally 'in defence of constitution'

Armed Belarusian guards escort migrants to Lithuania, video shows
3 h ago

Armed Belarusian guards escort migrants to Lithuania, video shows

Memorial to Soviet soldiers in Antakalnis, Vilnius.
6 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: ‘Desovietisation’ postponed

China
20 h ago

Lithuania is a China-free country, says FM

The Lithuanian men's national team (associative image)
21 h ago

Lithuania falls in FIFA ratings behind Suriname and Eswatini

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė
22 h ago

Baltics, Poland, Finland to hold joint civil protection exercise

Vilnius to mark birthday with comical 90s-style campaign
1 d ago

Vilnius to mark birthday with comical 90s-style campaign

Boxing (associative image)
1 d ago

Lithuanian federation condemns IBA decision allowing Russian boxers to compete

China
2022.10.06 17:22

Lithuania is a China-free country, says FM

Armed Belarusian guards escort migrants to Lithuania, video shows
2022.10.07 10:05

Armed Belarusian guards escort migrants to Lithuania, video shows

The Lithuanian men's national team (associative image)
2022.10.06 16:37

Lithuania falls in FIFA ratings behind Suriname and Eswatini

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė
2022.10.06 15:54

Baltics, Poland, Finland to hold joint civil protection exercise

Rally by the Lithuanian Family Movement on Cathedral Square
2022.10.07 10:38

Lithuania's controversial Family Movement to organise new rally 'in defence of constitution'

Memorial to Soviet soldiers in Antakalnis, Vilnius.
2022.10.07 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: ‘Desovietisation’ postponed

School (associative image)
2022.10.07 12:33

KTU school in Kaunas fires teacher following sexual harassment allegations

Money
2022.10.07 13:56

Minimum wage to go up to 840 euros in Lithuania