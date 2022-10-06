The Lithuanian men's national team (associative image)

Lithuania falls in FIFA ratings behind Suriname and Eswatini

Baltics, Poland, Finland to hold joint civil protection exercise

Vilnius to mark birthday with comical 90s-style campaign

Lithuanian federation condemns IBA decision allowing Russian boxers to compete

‘I can’t promise 2023 will be easier,’ says Lithuanian minister

Lithuania’s heating bills for October rise 100 percent year-on-year

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania for training

Lithuania concludes riot probe, 87 named suspects

Russia expels Lithuania's chargé d'affaires in tit-for-tat move

Lithuania to use unspent Afghan army aid funds for Ukraine's needs

Lithuania builds new X-ray system on border with Belarus to curb contraband

Vilnius postpones removal of Soviet monument as UN human rights committee intervenes

Lithuanian man crosses into Russia by accident, spends 18 days in detention

Lithuania, NATO allies hold military exercise in Curonian Spit

EU’s eight Russia sanctions package weak but better than none, says Vilnius

US boosts military assistance to Lithuania

2022.10.06 16:37

Lithuania falls in FIFA ratings behind Suriname and Eswatini

The Lithuanian men's national team (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

On Thursday, FIFA updated its national team rankings, where the Lithuanian men's national team has dropped from 142nd to 144th place. 

Suriname and Eswatini, the latter known as Swaziland until 2018, have now overtaken Lithuania.

The Baltic country lost 4.33 points in the updated ranking. Latvia is 134th in the FIFA rankings and Estonia is 109th. Brazil, Belgium, and Argentina top the list.

The only time the Lithuanian team did worse was in 2017 when it ranked 149th.

Lawmakers are planning to impose direct management of Lithuania’s Football Federation (LFF), which is criticised for poor results and ties to organised crime.

Read more: Lithuanian parliament moves to take control of Football Federation despite warnings from FIFA

# Society# Sports
Baltics, Poland, Finland to hold joint civil protection exercise

Vilnius to mark birthday with comical 90s-style campaign

Lithuanian federation condemns IBA decision allowing Russian boxers to compete

‘I can’t promise 2023 will be easier,’ says Lithuanian minister

Lithuania’s heating bills for October rise 100 percent year-on-year

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania for training

Lithuania concludes riot probe, 87 named suspects

Russia expels Lithuania's chargé d'affaires in tit-for-tat move

Lithuania to use unspent Afghan army aid funds for Ukraine's needs

Lithuania builds new X-ray system on border with Belarus to curb contraband

Lithuania concludes riot probe, 87 named suspects

Lithuania’s heating bills for October rise 100 percent year-on-year

Russia expels Lithuania's chargé d'affaires in tit-for-tat move

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania for training

‘I can’t promise 2023 will be easier,’ says Lithuanian minister

Vilnius to mark birthday with comical 90s-style campaign

Lithuanian federation condemns IBA decision allowing Russian boxers to compete

Baltics, Poland, Finland to hold joint civil protection exercise