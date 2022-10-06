Lithuania falls in FIFA ratings behind Suriname and Eswatini

On Thursday, FIFA updated its national team rankings, where the Lithuanian men's national team has dropped from 142nd to 144th place.

Suriname and Eswatini, the latter known as Swaziland until 2018, have now overtaken Lithuania.

The Baltic country lost 4.33 points in the updated ranking. Latvia is 134th in the FIFA rankings and Estonia is 109th. Brazil, Belgium, and Argentina top the list.

The only time the Lithuanian team did worse was in 2017 when it ranked 149th.

🆕 FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking is out!

🇧🇷 Brazil increase their lead at the top 💪

📈 Big gains for Scotland, Azerbaijan, Algeria, Georgia, Mauritania and Suriname 🧗

🇮🇹 Only change in top 🔟is Italy leapfrogging Spain 🇪🇸

👉 https://t.co/l8xCZVumLX pic.twitter.com/yZpd94P41R — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 6, 2022

Lawmakers are planning to impose direct management of Lithuania’s Football Federation (LFF), which is criticised for poor results and ties to organised crime.

Read more: Lithuanian parliament moves to take control of Football Federation despite warnings from FIFA