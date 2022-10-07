LRT English Newsletter: ‘Desovietisation’ postponed

LRT English Newsletter – October 7, 2022.

Vilnius was due to remove a monument to Soviet soldiers from the Antakalnis cemetery when the United Nations Human Rights Committee said stop. The issue? A group of people "calling themselves ethnic Russians", according to the Justice Ministry, have filed an appeal to the UN body. Lithuanian officials say UNHRC was deceived, as the graves of soldiers will remain intact, while only the monument will be removed.

Among those named in the petition is Kazimieras Juraitis, an activist who had recently travelled to meet with Belarus’ dictator, Alexander Lukashenko. He is also part of a pro-Kremlin disinformation network in Lithuania, according to a recent LRT investigation. Another figure named in the petition is Stanislovas Tomas, an activist who gained notoriety in 2019, after smashing a monument dedicated to a controversial historical figure in Lithuania. He also claims to be a lawyer (he isn’t).



RUSSIA BORDERS



Lithuania has expelled the Russian chargé d'affaires in Vilnius over "undiplomatic conduct", which included communicating with fringe politicians (who, spoiler alert, are part of the same pro-Kremlin network mentioned above). Moscow responded in kind, expelling Lithuania’s reps from Russia.

Meanwhile, Russian nationals of Lithuanian descent are trying to escape mobilisation. In a recent poll, two-thirds of respondents said they supported keeping the country's borders closed to Russians.

But one researcher who has previously profiled the sentiments in Russia says the border closures are "hypocrisy and weakness" of the Baltic governments as they continue to trade with Moscow.



UKRAINE ARMS



Lithuania will try to recover almost 3 million US dollars that were earmarked for the Afghan military (before its collapse last year) to be sent to Ukraine. This follows earlier news that Lithuania has acquired so-called kamikaze drones for Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the US has upped defence assistance to Lithuania, partly to compensate for Vilnius' arms being shipped to Ukraine.



EDITOR’S PICKS



– Troops from the much-discussed German brigade are deploying for drills in Lithuania. The country’s defence minister, Christine Lambrecht, is also expected to visit Vilnius.

– Lithuania has been living with double-digit inflation for almost a year. Food prices have gone up particularly sharply by around a third.

– A soldier from Lithuania was wounded in Ukraine and is now being treated in a military hospital in Kyiv,

– The strike of Vilnius public transport workers has been postponed.

– A Lithuanian citizen who crossed the Russian border by accident was detained for 18 days. Behind bars, he was placed in solitary confinement and was questioned by the Russian authorities.

– The Lithuanian men's national football team has now dropped to the abysmal 144th spot in the FIFA rankings, and is now behind Suriname and Eswatini.

– Brussels has called on Lithuania to take better care of Jewish monuments.

– A reform in Lithuania’s police commissariats has prompted many officers to quit their jobs. Now, to make up for the shortfall, police stations are manning their crews with volunteers.

– A Lithuanian couple has sold everything and set off around the world. They are still going.

– Ajana Lolat from Lithuania reached a Guinness World Record this Saturday when she walked 15 kilometres on crutches – the longest distance covered in less than 10 hours.

– Vilnius is launching a 90s-styled campaign to mark its 700th "birthday".

– And here are four films that profile Vilnius over the ages.

Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Ieva Žvinakytė