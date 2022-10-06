German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania

1 h ago

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania for training

Riot outside of the parliament on August !0.

17 h ago

Lithuania concludes riot probe, 87 named suspects

Russia's Kremlin

17 h ago

Russia expels Lithuania's chargé d'affaires in tit-for-tat move

Ukraine flag

19 h ago

Lithuania to use unspent Afghan army aid funds for Ukraine's needs

Lithuania builds new X-ray system on border with Belarus to curb contraband

20 h ago

Lithuania builds new X-ray system on border with Belarus to curb contraband

Soviet memorial at Antakalnis Cemetery

21 h ago

Vilnius postpones removal of Soviet monument as UNHRC intervenes

Kaliningrad

22 h ago

Lithuanian man crosses into Russia by accident, spends 18 days in detention

JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet

23 h ago

Lithuania, NATO allies hold military exercise in Curonian Spit

Maskvos Kremlius

1 d ago

EU’s eight Russia sanctions package weak but better than none, says Vilnius

Flags of Lithuania, the US, and NATO

1 d ago

US boosts military assistance to Lithuania

A police officer with two "police supporters"

1 d ago

Following controversial reform, Lithuanian police stations forced to rely on volunteers

Chiune Sugihara house-museum

1 d ago

Sugihara House in Kaunas under threat of closure as government shuns calls for funding

VSAT

1 d ago

Lithuanian border guards receive 500 automatic rifles from armed forces

Kena railway station

1 d ago

Lithuania installs new X-ray system on railway border with Belarus

Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)

1 d ago

Lithuanian lawyer arrested on suspicions of spying for Belarus

Christine Lambrecht

1 d ago

German defence minister coming to Lithuania to inaugurate brigade element

2022.10.06 11:03

Lithuania’s heating bills for October rise 100 percent year-on-year

Jonas Deveikis, LRT.lt
Heating
Heating / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The price of heating in Lithuania in October will be about 100 percent higher than the same month last year, according to the International Biofuel Exchange Baltpool. 

"The price changes are mainly influenced by the energy crisis in Europe caused by the war in Ukraine: the suspension of biofuel imports from Belarus has doubled the price of biofuel in Lithuania to 46 euros per MWh,” says Vaidotas Jonutis, head of trade at Baltpool.

“Natural gas has risen at least 3-fold in a year to 250 euros per MWh. We should be happy that Lithuania has switched its heating sector to biofuel in time, as this decision allows us to use four to five times cheaper fuel in our heating sector,” he added.

In September, Vilnius had one of the highest prices in the country at 17.56 eurocents per kWh, but in October it dropped to 9.70 eurocents due to the switch to the polluting fuel oil. Compared to October last year, the heating price in the capital is up 62 percent.

According to Lithuania’s National Commission for Energy Control and Prices (VERT), the price of heating in October will increase by 140 percent in Kaunas and 90 percent in Klaipėda compared to the same period last year.

Jonutis argues that the share of natural gas used in heating determines the price increase in different cities – the more gas cities use, the higher the heating price.

The final costs may still fluctuate, but the trend in biofuel prices suggests that a price peak has already been reached.

Heating (associative image)
# Economy
