Lithuania concludes riot probe, 87 named suspects

The Vilnius County Police have completed their pre-trial investigation into last year's riot outside the Lithuanian parliament. Eighty-seven people remain suspects in this case.

Some 319 witnesses were interviewed during the investigation, with 101 people notified of suspicions being brought against them. The police later dropped probes against 14 people.

"As a result, final suspicions have been brought against 87 people, and 27 persons have been recognised as victims," the police said.

Four victims have filed civil claims for non-pecuniary damages for a total of 24,500 euros. The total value of civil claims for property damage stands at 92,600.

Also, temporary restrictions on property rights have been imposed on the suspects' assets worth 173,900 euros.

In addition, 22 persons have been held administratively liable during the investigation.

In total, the investigations covered 23 instances of criminal offence.

The riot took place outside the parliament in central Vilnius on the evening of August 10 last year, which followed a demonstration earlier the same day against Covid-19 restrictions.