Lithuania has installed a new x-ray system on its rail crossings with Belarus, which will help reduce contraband, Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė said on Wednesday.

"We will be able to monitor shipments from the neighbouring country more closely,” the minister said, adding that it will also help simplify procedures for businesses and make the process faster.

Dovilė Kraulaidienė, deputy director general of the Customs Department, also said the system will help make inspections more efficient.

"It can scan a train moving at 60 kilometres per hour, so the train does not have to reduce its speed. The scanning is fast, and you can have high-quality images for review within an hour," she told reporters.

According to Kraulaidienė, the new system should be fully operational within one to two months.

Lithuania builds new X-ray system on border with Belarus to curb contraband / Ž. Gedvila/BNS

Between four and eight freight trains currently cross the Lithuanian-Belarusian border per day, she added.

Last year, the Warsaw branch of China's Nuctech won the tender to install x-ray equipment, worth around 3.8 million euros.

The previous scanning equipment broke down seven years ago and trains are now checked manually.

Critics say the Belarusian regime is complicit in cigarette and tobacco smuggling, which is a source of income for Minsk. Lithuania’s officials have previously found illicit goods being transported aboard Belarusian trains.

