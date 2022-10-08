A swamp in Lithuania (associatve image)

2022.10.08 12:00

The strange and wonderful things to see in Lithuania this autumn

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2022.10.08 12:00
A swamp in Lithuania (associatve image)
A swamp in Lithuania (associatve image) / Joniškis Tourism and Information Centre

Here are some interesting things to see around Lithuania this autumn season, according to a list published by Travel Lithuania, the country’s tourism promotion agency. In its listicle, the agency profiles the record-breaking exhibits around the country.

The largest botanical garden

The Botanical Garden of Vilnius University, located in Kairėnai, a suburb of the Lithuanian capital, features over 10,000 different plants stretching across a territory of some 200 hectares.

The Botanical Garden of Vilnius University.
The Botanical Garden of Vilnius University. / LRT TV/screengrab

The longest-running underground printing house

Hidden under a greenhouse in Kaunas District, the printing house successfully evaded the Soviet security services for ten years. Between 1980 and 1990, underground publications were printed here and distributed throughout the country. The printing house is now open to the public and visitors are invited to visit the secret tunnel, the printing machine and see the publications.

The largest amber sauna

Atostogų Parkas spa in Kretinga, near the Baltic Sea, has 16 swimming pools, the most in the country. It also has the largest amber sauna, made from 3 tonnes of natural Baltic Sea amber.

A giant book

The largest book in Lithuania is on display in Šiauliai, northern Lithuania. Over 1 metre in height, the 184-page book weighs more than 100 kilograms.

A hammer museum in Lithuania.
A hammer museum in Lithuania. / LRT TV/screengrab

A hammer museum

Saulius Matusevičius, a man from southern Lithuania, has opened a hammer museum in the Vilkaviškis District in southwestern Lithuania. Exhibits include a hammer weighing 20 kilograms, a winemaker's hammer weighing just 20 grams, as well as spice hammers, money minting hammers, and hammers made by prisoners.

The smallest museum

The Dionizas Poška Baubliai Museum in Šilalė District, western Lithuania, is the smallest and oldest museum in the country. It was founded more than 200 years ago in the trunk of an oak tree. It still houses antique artefacts, books and even a whale's jawbone.

The tallest Šakotis cake.
The tallest Šakotis cake. / Druskininkai Tourism and Information Centre

The tallest Šakotis cake

The largest Lithuania tree cake, Šakotis, can be found at the Šakočiai Museum in Druskininkai District, southern Lithuania. The cake was made with 71.5 kilograms of eggs and 48 kilograms of flour.

The deepest cave in Lithuania

Žalsvasis Spring in Pasvalys District is listed in the Lithuanian Book of Records as the deepest underwater. The water of the spring has the smell of hydrogen sulphide, similar to the smell of rotten eggs, reminding of the times when Pasvalys had the status of a spa town and was famous for its sulphur baths. The sinkhole is about 5 metres wide and 16 metres deep.

