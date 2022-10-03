Three Lithuanian mountaineers die in Georgia

Russian embassy in Vilnius

LRT.lt, LRT RADIO B
LRT.lt, LRT RADIO, BNS 2022.10.03 12:32
Three Lithuanian mountaineers died in Georgia while climbing to the summit of mount Tetnuldi, the head of the Lithuanian Mountaineering Association, Arūnas Kamandulis, confirmed to LRT RADIO. 

“Three Lithuanian climbers were killed while climbing Tetnuldi. Their bodies have now been found and taken to Mestia,” Kamandulis told BNS on Monday.

The identities of the victims are known, he said, adding that they were experienced mountaineers. However, their relatives have not yet been contacted, so their identities are not being published.

According to Kamandulis, the incident that led to the mountaineers’ death occurred in recent days, allegedly due to poor weather conditions.

The Lithuanian Embassy in Georgia has not received any official information about the incident, the Foreign Ministry told BNS.

The local TV channel Rustavi 2, reported that the climbers were found in the Svaneti region in northeastern Georgia, near the Tetnuldi peak, and contact with them was lost several days ago. On Sunday, rescuers had to use helicopters to search for them.

