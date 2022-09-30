Vladimir Putin announces annexation of four Ukrainian regions

5 min. ago

Lithuania condemns Russia’s annexation of four occupied Ukrainian regions

Public transport in Vilnius.

35 min. ago

Workers of Vilnius public transport postpone strike, reach agreement on wages

Jewish cemetery in Vilnius

42 min. ago

EU official calls on Lithuania to take better care of its Jewish monuments

Russia's 'referendum' in temporarily occupied Ukrainian regions

1 h ago

Lithuania, 12 EU states slam Russia’s ‘referendums’ in Ukraine

Polish Air Force detachment arrives in Lithuania

1 h ago

Poles replace Czechs in NATO air policing mission in Lithuania

Vladimir Putin

2 h ago

‘Another step towards madness’: Lithuanian defence minister decries Putin’s nuclear threats

British troops

4 h ago

Britain to halve number of troops in Estonia by end of the year

Jūratė Batura Lemke

4 h ago

'I was back home': Born in refugee camp, Lithuanian artist recalls first visit to homeland

Lithuania acquires kamikaze drones for Ukraine

5 h ago

Lithuania acquires kamikaze drones for Ukraine

Russians fleeing mobilisation

7 h ago

Finland joins Baltics, Poland in shutting border to Russian tourists

Marius Skuodis and Tomas Lamanauskas

7 h ago

Lithuanian candidate elected deputy secretary general of UN telecoms agency

Russian flag (associative image)

9 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Russia at the gates

Russian passport.

23 h ago

Lithuania will let in Russians with proof of Lithuanian descent – ministry

Russian flag.

1 d ago

Foreign Ministry advises Lithuanian citizens to leave Russia

Lithuania's LNG terminal

1 d ago

Following Nord Stream incidents, Lithuania steps up protection of its LNG terminal

European Council meeting

1 d ago

FM and president clash over who should represent Lithuania at European Council

2022.09.30 16:39

Workers of Vilnius public transport postpone strike, reach agreement on wages

Marius Monkevičius, LRT.lt
Public transport in Vilnius. / E.Blaževič/LRT

The workers of Vilnius Public Transport (VVT) have postponed their strike, the company’s CEO Darius Aleknavičius announced on Friday. The strike action, scheduled to start on Monday, was moved following an agreed 10-percent rise in wages.

"Today, the company and the trade union signed an agreement that suspends and postpones the strike. The union has agreed to enter into constructive negotiations through judicial mediation to reach [...] a collective agreement. We hope to have an agreement in place by the end of November at the latest," said Aleknavičius.

The strike will be postponed while the employees negotiate a collective agreement with the municipal company.

Read more: Vilnius bus driver explains reasons for strike action: ‘There’s been psychological war for years’

"Our aim is to reach an agreement as soon as possible. If we succeed earlier, it means that the agreement will be done earlier. [...] I confirm that there will be no strike on Monday," said Aleknavičius.

Algirdas Markevičius, president of the largest trade union in VVT, welcomed the compromise.

"We are very happy that with the help of Vilnius City Municipality we have reached a compromise. From November 1, all employees will receive a 10-percent pay rise," Markevičius said.

"We continue to have a collective agreement and we continue to go to mediation to agree on a new collective agreement. We have found points of compromise on all these conditions and we will continue our efforts to reach an agreement," he added.

However, the trade unions reserve the right to strike if it fails to reach an agreement with the company, Markevičius said.

Read more: Vilnius mayor sides with management ahead of public transport workers’ strike

