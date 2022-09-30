Workers of Vilnius public transport postpone strike, reach agreement on wages

The workers of Vilnius Public Transport (VVT) have postponed their strike, the company’s CEO Darius Aleknavičius announced on Friday. The strike action, scheduled to start on Monday, was moved following an agreed 10-percent rise in wages.

"Today, the company and the trade union signed an agreement that suspends and postpones the strike. The union has agreed to enter into constructive negotiations through judicial mediation to reach [...] a collective agreement. We hope to have an agreement in place by the end of November at the latest," said Aleknavičius.

The strike will be postponed while the employees negotiate a collective agreement with the municipal company.

"Our aim is to reach an agreement as soon as possible. If we succeed earlier, it means that the agreement will be done earlier. [...] I confirm that there will be no strike on Monday," said Aleknavičius.

Algirdas Markevičius, president of the largest trade union in VVT, welcomed the compromise.

"We are very happy that with the help of Vilnius City Municipality we have reached a compromise. From November 1, all employees will receive a 10-percent pay rise," Markevičius said.

"We continue to have a collective agreement and we continue to go to mediation to agree on a new collective agreement. We have found points of compromise on all these conditions and we will continue our efforts to reach an agreement," he added.

However, the trade unions reserve the right to strike if it fails to reach an agreement with the company, Markevičius said.

