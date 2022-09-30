LRT English Newsletter: Russia at the gates

LRT English Newsletter – September 30, 2022

The ongoing mobilisation in Russia has prompted thousands to flee to countries that will still have them – one of them is Georgia. According to Vytautas Landsbergis, a former leader of Lithuania, this might backfire as the exiles could turn against their host countries. Vilnius has opted for a different approach, saying that mobilisation alone is not sufficient to guarantee asylum – some 153 people have been turned back at the border in one week alone. The Interior Ministry has even released guidelines on finding refuge in the Baltics.

In any case, Russian nationals with Lithuanian roots have managed to flee from Kaliningrad. More could be done for those on the other side, they say, while one Russian analyst says closing the borders is a mistake.

Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry has now advised Lithuanian nationals to leave Russia altogether. Meanwhile, Lithuania has also started screening Ukrainian refugees for collaborators.



BALTIC THREAT



A series of explosions disabled the Russian pipelines in the Baltics, with most countries pinning the blame on sabotage, yet stopping short of naming the perpetrator. Worried about Russian strikes, Lithuanian authorities have taken to ensuring security of the country’s floating LNG terminal docked in Klaipėda. However, the military threat from Russia remains low.



YES MEANS YES



A proposal making its way through the Lithuanian parliament has sparked discussions in the country on consent. Some say this in itself shows that law changes are needed. So, under the new regulations, consent would have to be given in verbal form, which would help any potential victim of rape or sexual violence seek justice. Critics say that couples would need to visit a lawyer before spending a night together. Human rights advocates point at the absurdity of such claims.



MIGRATION UPDATE



Most people who have entered Lithuania irregularly are moving further west. This has prompted the authorities to shut several migrant camps, including a major one in Rukla, central Lithuania.

Among those leaving the country are also Lithuanians amid the brewing cost-of-living crisis. One in five are now at risk of poverty.



ECONOMY UPDATES



Things aren’t great throughout Europe, so we will keep this brief:

– High electricity bills are pushing many restaurants and cafes in Lithuania to close down.

– Lithuania’s catering and hospitality businesses are calling for help, saying 50 percent of businesses face bankruptcy if the government ends pandemic-era tax breaks.

– Lithuania’s central bank has significantly downgraded its economic growth forecast for next year.



EDITOR’S PICKS



– The trade union of Vilniaus Public Transport (VVT) workers is seeking to improve working conditions and therefore is calling a strike “to the bitter end”. A bus driver says it is a result of the management’s failures to address long-brewing issues.

– Lithuania will get back to the issue of handing over its PzH 2000 German howitzers to Ukraine later, once the government receives an assessment from the military leadership on the possible impact of such a decision, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda says.

– Juma Gul Yaqubi, an Afghan doctor who assisted Lithuanian soldiers, was resettled to Lithuania last summer, together with his wife and five children. Here’s what they have been up to.

– The first Lithuanian language radio programme aired in the UK on May 1. It is broadcast from a studio in Peterborough, the most Lithuanian-populated city in the UK.

– Fourteen years ago, Justė Židelytė arrived in the US without any knowledge of the country or a plan. Now, she is the owner of the restaurant where she first worked for free. Here’s her story.

– And here are some strange mushrooms.



Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Justinas Šuliokas