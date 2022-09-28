Defence Ministry

Russian passport (associative image)

Drinking water (associative image)

Pipeline in Lithuania (associative image)

Valdas Adamkus

PzH 2000 howitzer

Nord Stream leak in the Baltic Sea

Ukrainian refugees (associative image)

Brussels

Football (associative image)

Catering business owners rallied outside the government office demanding to extend VAT breaks

Heating (associative image)

Dainius Kreivys

Sergei Loznitsa

A checkpoint on the Russia-Estonia border

Migrants in Rukla

News

2022.09.28 15:52

Lithuania ups defence spending by €148 million amid updated GDP estimates

BNS 2022.09.28 15:52
Defence Ministry
Defence Ministry / BNS

Lithuania will spend an additional 148 million euros on defence this year and buy Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV), HIMARS rocket systems, radars, ammunition.

On Wednesday, the country’s government approved the allocation of additional funds planned in the budget after the Finance Ministry updated its GDP forecast, as overall defence funding is linked to this indicator. Currently, Lithuania allocates 2.52 percent of its GDP for the military.

“In the context of Russia’s war, we are increasing defence funding, thus consistently implementing the parliamentary parties’ agreement. We are also committed to ensuring consistent funding in the 2023 budget by further bolstering national defence capabilities,” Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė said in a press release.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said the additional funds would be used to restore Lithuania’s military capabilities following the transfer of 50 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine. Lithuania plans to buy Oshkosh JLTVs, medium-range air radars, and a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher.

Arvydas Anušauskas
Arvydas Anušauskas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“As we provide armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine and compensate for them with Oshkosh JLTVs bought from the Americans, there is an opportunity to channel 40 million euros into this contract, the second phase,” the minister said.

In his words, 10 million euros will be spent on radars, and 60 million euros will be allocated for a HIMARS system, with a contract for the latter set to be signed later this year. A further 38 million euros will be invested in the purchase of various munitions.

Under the Finance Ministry’s updated economic estimates, Lithuania’s GDP is projected to expand by 1.51 billion euros, compared to the June forecast. The parliament increased defence spending from 2.05 percent to 2.52 percent of GDP last spring.

Currently, the state budget law allocates 1.201 billion euros to the Ministry of Defence for 2022. In early March, the ministry also received more than 40 million euros in additional funding to cover the costs of hosting NATO partner forces.

