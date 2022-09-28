Nord Stream explosions in the Baltic Sea should be viewed as warning – Lithuanian speaker

The explosions near the Nord Stream in gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea should be considered as a warning that Europe’s energy infrastructure is not secure, Lithuanian Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen has said.

“Judging from experts’ statements I have seen so far, this is obviously a kind of diversion, a consequence of some kind of action,” she told Žinių Radijos radio on Wednesday.

“These incidents show that energy infrastructure is not safe. [...] It can be interpreted as a warning because the timing of the incidents coincided with the Danish prime minister’s visit to Poland where [the gas pipeline’s] connection with Poland was opened,” Čmilytė-Nielsen added.

After seismologists reported explosions near the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. European leaders said on Tuesday that sabotage was the most likely cause of the leaks in the Baltic Sea pipelines connecting Russia to Europe.

Ukraine said the leaks were probably caused by Moscow’s terrorist attack, adding that it was an act of Russian “aggression against the European Union”.