PzH 2000 howitzer

News

28 min. ago

Lithuania will consider giving German howitzers to Ukraine – president

Nord Stream leak in the Baltic Sea

News

1 h ago

Nord Stream explosions in the Baltic Sea should be viewed as warning – Lithuanian speaker

Ukrainian refugees (associative image)

News

3 h ago

Fleeing war or justice? Lithuanian authorities screen Ukrainian refugees for Russia collaborators

Brussels

News

17 h ago

Vilnius fears isolation as Brussels Airlines suspends flights to Lithuania

Football (associative image)

News

18 h ago

Lithuanian parliament moves to take control of Football Federation despite warnings from FIFA

Catering business owners rallied outside the government office demanding to extend VAT breaks

News

20 h ago

Lithuanian restaurant owners demand tax break extension: ‘50% will go bankrupt’

Heating (associative image)

News

21 h ago

Lithuanian parliament approves zero VAT on heating for two more winters

Dainius Kreivys

News

22 h ago

Lithuania’s energy minister blames energy prices on Russia during questioning at parliament

Sergei Loznitsa

News

1 d ago

Sergei Loznitsa’s Holocaust-themed production in Vilnius draws controversy over ‘anti-Ukrainian’ subject matter

A checkpoint on the Russia-Estonia border

News

1 d ago

Russians find it hard to enter EU after Baltics close borders – Lithuanian FM

Migrants in Rukla

News

1 d ago

Lithuania dismantles migrant camps as foreigners head West

Police escort detained demonstrators into a police bus during a protest against mobilisation in Moscow, Russia

News

1 d ago

Closing borders to Russian deserters is ‘big mistake’, says Russian analyst in Lithuania

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė at Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Interior minister proposes terminating all cooperation agreements with Belarus

Emigration (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Emigration up in Lithuania amid cost-of-living crisis and Ukraine war

Mobilisation in Russia

News

1 d ago

Military threat to Lithuania remains low amid Russian mobilisation, State Defence Council concludes

Commerce (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s central bank ‘significantly’ downgrades economic growth forecast

News

2022.09.28 09:30

Nord Stream explosions in the Baltic Sea should be viewed as warning – Lithuanian speaker

B
BNS 2022.09.28 09:30
Nord Stream leak in the Baltic Sea
Nord Stream leak in the Baltic Sea / Vida Press

The explosions near the Nord Stream in gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea should be considered as a warning that Europe’s energy infrastructure is not secure, Lithuanian Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen has said.

“Judging from experts’ statements I have seen so far, this is obviously a kind of diversion, a consequence of some kind of action,” she told Žinių Radijos radio on Wednesday.

“These incidents show that energy infrastructure is not safe. [...] It can be interpreted as a warning because the timing of the incidents coincided with the Danish prime minister’s visit to Poland where [the gas pipeline’s] connection with Poland was opened,” Čmilytė-Nielsen added.

After seismologists reported explosions near the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. European leaders said on Tuesday that sabotage was the most likely cause of the leaks in the Baltic Sea pipelines connecting Russia to Europe.

Ukraine said the leaks were probably caused by Moscow’s terrorist attack, adding that it was an act of Russian “aggression against the European Union”.

Nord Stream leak in the Baltic Sea
Nord Stream
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
# News# Baltics and the World
PzH 2000 howitzer
29 min. ago

Lithuania will consider giving German howitzers to Ukraine – president

Ukrainian refugees (associative image)
3 h ago

Fleeing war or justice? Lithuanian authorities screen Ukrainian refugees for Russia collaborators

Brussels
17 h ago

Vilnius fears isolation as Brussels Airlines suspends flights to Lithuania

Football (associative image)
18 h ago

Lithuanian parliament moves to take control of Football Federation despite warnings from FIFA

Catering business owners rallied outside the government office demanding to extend VAT breaks
5
20 h ago

Lithuanian restaurant owners demand tax break extension: ‘50% will go bankrupt’

5
Heating (associative image)
21 h ago

Lithuanian parliament approves zero VAT on heating for two more winters

Dainius Kreivys
22 h ago

Lithuania’s energy minister blames energy prices on Russia during questioning at parliament

updated
Sergei Loznitsa
7
1 d ago

Sergei Loznitsa’s Holocaust-themed production in Vilnius draws controversy over ‘anti-Ukrainian’ subject matter

7
A checkpoint on the Russia-Estonia border
1 d ago

Russians find it hard to enter EU after Baltics close borders – Lithuanian FM

Migrants in Rukla
1 d ago

Lithuania dismantles migrant camps as foreigners head West

Brussels
2022.09.27 17:16

Vilnius fears isolation as Brussels Airlines suspends flights to Lithuania

Catering business owners rallied outside the government office demanding to extend VAT breaks
5
2022.09.27 14:49

Lithuanian restaurant owners demand tax break extension: ‘50% will go bankrupt’

5
Football (associative image)
2022.09.27 16:44

Lithuanian parliament moves to take control of Football Federation despite warnings from FIFA

Heating (associative image)
2022.09.27 13:42

Lithuanian parliament approves zero VAT on heating for two more winters

Dainius Kreivys
2022.09.27 12:32

Lithuania’s energy minister blames energy prices on Russia during questioning at parliament

updated
Ukrainian refugees (associative image)
2022.09.28 08:00

Fleeing war or justice? Lithuanian authorities screen Ukrainian refugees for Russia collaborators

PzH 2000 howitzer
2022.09.28 10:36

Lithuania will consider giving German howitzers to Ukraine – president