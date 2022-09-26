Police escort detained demonstrators into a police bus during a protest against mobilisation in Moscow, Russia

News

1 h ago

Closing borders to Russian deserters is ‘big mistake’, says Russian analyst in Lithuania

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė at Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Interior minister proposes terminating all cooperation agreements with Belarus

Emigration (associative image)

News

3 h ago

Emigration up in Lithuania amid cost-of-living crisis and Ukraine war

Mobilisation in Russia

News

4 h ago

Military threat to Lithuania remains low amid Russian mobilisation, State Defence Council concludes

Commerce (associative image)

News

4 h ago

Lithuania’s central bank ‘significantly’ downgrades economic growth forecast

Lithuania's border with Russia's Kaliningrad

News

6 h ago

Lithuanian border guards stop 153 Russians over first week of Russian travel ban

Poverty (associative image)

News

8 h ago

One in five Lithuanians at risk of poverty

Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

8 h ago

Lithuania will not give asylum to Russians mobilised for war, says FM

European Court of Human Rights

News

8 h ago

PACE rejects all Lithuanian candidates for European Court of Human Rights

The President's palace

News

9 h ago

Lithuania’s State Defence Council convenes to address Russia’s mobilisation, support to Ukraine

Trolleybuses

News

10 h ago

Vilnius bus driver explains reasons for strike action: ‘There’s been psychological war for years’

Octopus stinkhorn

News

1 d ago

Octopus mushroom and other exotic aliens take root in Lithuanian forests

Justė Židelytė

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian chef's American dream: From working for free to owning a restaurant

Snieguolė Maliavskaja

News

2022.09.24 12:00

Peterborough radio launches first Lithuanian language programme in the UK

Lietuvos kariams talkinęs afganistanietis gydytojas Juma Gul Yaqubi

News

2022.09.24 10:00

Afghan doctor’s year in Lithuania: language tests, job prospects, and foggy future

Wall on Poland-Belarus border

News

2022.09.23 17:30

Polish volunteers helping refugees struggle against government’s hostility and public indifference

News

2022.09.26 17:30

Closing borders to Russian deserters is ‘big mistake’, says Russian analyst in Lithuania

OU
Olga Ugriumova, LRT RADIO 2022.09.26 17:30
Police escort detained demonstrators into a police bus during a protest against mobilisation in Moscow, Russia
Police escort detained demonstrators into a police bus during a protest against mobilisation in Moscow, Russia / AP

By closing their borders to Russians fleeing military draft European countries are making a “big mistake” and playing into Vladimir Putin’s hands, says Russian political analyst and anti-Kremlin journalist Fyodor Krasheninnikov.

“If the Ukrainian authorities and those helping Ukraine want fewer Russian soldiers on the front, they should help people avoid conscription and flee Russia, not close the borders. Closing the borders with Russia is a big mistake, a big help to Putin,” Krasheninnikov, who fled Russia in 2020 and currently resides in Lithuania, has told LRT RADIO.

Read more: Lithuania will not give asylum to Russians mobilised for war, says FM

Last week, Russian President Putin announced partial mobilisation in the country in order to prop up its flailing forces in Ukraine.

“Obviously, Putin’s main problem is the lack of soldiers at the front. There is not enough manpower to hold the front in Ukraine. Despite all the tales of universal support [for the war], no one wants to serve voluntarily, even for money. That is why there is a last resort – to declare a forced mobilisation and make people go to war. That is what the Russian government is now doing”, – according to Krasheninnikov.

Lithuania, the other Baltic countries and Poland have recently closed their borders to Russian citizens. Even after Putin’s announcement, the government in Vilnius has insisted it will not offer shelter to Russians who are fleeing service in the army.

The mobilisation has sparked protest rallies in a number of Russian cities, with hundreds arrested. Reports over the first days of the mobilisation have suggested a chaotic process, with the elderly and unfit reportedly receiving call-ups.

According to Krasheninnikov, however, these reports exaggerate the extent of disorganisation and the Russian society’s negative reactions to the draft.

Fyodor Krasheninnikov
Fyodor Krasheninnikov / LRT TV

“The mobilisation has only just begun. […] Those who are waiting for a violent reaction to it will again have their expectations frustrated,” Krasheninnikov tells LRT RADIO. “It will take time, a few weeks or even months, for a mass reaction to the mobilisation and its consequences – in the form of mass deaths of these people at the front – to begin. So far people are only brought to the training facilities, none of them, I think, have reached the front yet and will not do so in the next two weeks.”

Efforts to avoid service in Russia’s forces in Ukraine are a serious threat to Moscow’s plans, he says, and therefore anyone campaigning against mobilisation or helping people avoid it is subjected to the government’s repressions. “Any organisations and forces that promote desertion, evasion of service, etc are now under threat, both lawyers and human rights organisations,” says Krasheninnikov.

Protests against mobilisation in Russia
Protests against mobilisation in Russia / AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on forcibly mobilised Russians to surrender on the battlefield. However, Krasheninnikov is sceptical.

“Unfortunately, modern war is not a war where people meet face to face and can surrender. When missiles are fired at you, you cannot go and surrender,” he says.

“At the front, you can die in the process of surrendering. Of course, someone will surrender, but it will not be a mass phenomenon. Simply for technical reasons, it is not possible,” Krasheninnikov believes.

Police escort detained demonstrators into a police bus during a protest against mobilisation in Moscow, Russia
Fyodor Krasheninnikov
Protests against mobilisation in Russia
# Baltics and Eastern Europe# Baltics and Russia# Russian invasion of Ukraine
