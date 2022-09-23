Medically, Covid-19 has been overcome, says Lithuanian health minister

Lithuanian Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys says the Covid-19 pandemic has been overcome “from a medical point of view”.

“The humanity has vaccines, we know what we have to do, we have testing programmes, we are fully supplied with vaccines, and science has given answers to almost all questions that are relevant for us,” he told reporters on Friday.

According to the minister, the only problem is that unvaccinated people comprise the highest proportion of patients with severe Covid-19 symptoms in hospitals.

“When we speak about the political aspect of the end of the pandemic, we see that governments, ministries no longer need to take some specialised measures, do not need to plan lockdowns, shutdowns, and not just in Lithuania but also in many EU countries,” Dulkys said.

Arūnas Dulkys / J. Stacevičius/LRT

At the moment, the authorities have to focus on addressing the consequences of the long Covid-19, psychological wellbeing, the minister noted.

Meanwhile, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides told the same news conference that EU countries had to get ready for winter.

“You have never heard me saying that the pandemic is over. What I can say is that we have had decreasing numbers [of infections] in the last few weeks, but as I said earlier, we must not let our guard down,” the EU commissioner said adding that the “best protection is vaccination” with both original and adapted vaccines.