Russian flags appear on walls of Vilnius suburb

News

1 h ago

Russian flags appear on walls of Vilnius suburb

A cross (associative image)

News

1 h ago

Lithuanian priest cleared of child abuse allegations in Detroit

Kaliningrad

News

2 h ago

Kaliningrad sanctions prompt bot attacks against LRT English – investigation

M. K. Čiurlionis' exhibition in London

News

2 h ago

Exhibition of Lithuania's genius artist Čiurlionis opens in London

Arvydas Anušauskas

News

5 h ago

Russian army call-up won’t be enough to get asylum in Lithuania – minister

Public transport

News

5 h ago

Vilnius tests transport timetables integrated into Google Maps

Belarusian opposition flag in Vilnius (associative image)

News

6 h ago

Belarusian journalist arrives in Lithuania after release from prison

Higher education (associative image)

News

7 h ago

‘We drive taxis after work.’ Low-paid lecturers in Lithuania say they cannot survive on idealism

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė

News

22 h ago

No change in threat level in Lithuania over Russian mobilisation, president to summon Defence Council

Svetlana Alexievich

News

22 h ago

Nobel-winning Belarusian author Alexievich awarded honorary doctorate in Kaunas

Russian soldiers in Mariupol

News

1 d ago

Lithuania will not give visas to Russians fleeing mobilisation – MFA

Laurynas Kasčiūnas

News

1 d ago

Foreign arms makers consider production in Lithuania, MP says

A woman covered by Ukrainian flag stands in front of Russian troops in a street during a rally against Russian occupation in Kherson, Ukraine, in March

News

1 d ago

Lithuania will never recognise sham referenda in Ukraine’s occupied territories – president

Lithuanian troops

News

1 d ago

Lithuania puts Rapid Reaction Force on high alert in response to mobilisation in Russia

Vilnius public transport

News

1 d ago

Vilnius mayor sides with management ahead of public transport workers’ strike

Arvydas Anušauskas

News

1 d ago

Putin’s mobilisation shows Russia is in bad situation – Lithuanian MoD

News

2022.09.22 14:41

Russian flags appear on walls of Vilnius suburb

Šarūnas Nekrošius Gytis Pankūnas, LRT.lt
Šarūnas Nekrošius, Gytis Pankūnas, LRT.lt 2022.09.22 14:41
Russian flags appear on walls of Vilnius suburb
Russian flags appear on walls of Vilnius suburb / Photo submitted to LRT.lt

Russian flags were spray painted overnight on various walls around Grigiškės, a suburb of Vilnius. The police are now looking into the incident.

“Grigiškės was, is and will be Lithuania. We will not give in to provocations,” Daiva Sinkuvienė, the chairperson of the Vokė community, said on Facebook. The flags were first noticed on Thursday morning, Sinkuvienė later told LRT.lt.

“We saw Russian flags painted in parts of Grigiškės where there are viaducts and tunnels”, including on the motorway and the roads and bridges leading there, she said.

“The municipality appealed to the Vilnius Municipality, asking Grinda to paint over the flags as soon as possible, in coordination with the police officers,” Sinkuvienė added.

She claimed the incident was a “provocation”, following the mobilisation announcement in Russia.

The police are currently investigating the incident, but are yet to decide whether to open a pre-trial investigation. According to a Vilnius police spokesperson, Julija Samorokovskaja, law enforcement first need to assess the damage.

Russian flags appear on walls of Vilnius suburb
Russian flags appear on walls of Vilnius suburb
Russian flags appear on walls of Vilnius suburb
Russian flags appear on walls of Vilnius suburb
Russian flags appear on walls of Vilnius suburb
Russian flags appear on walls of Vilnius suburb
# News
A cross (associative image)
1 h ago

Lithuanian priest cleared of child abuse allegations in Detroit

Kaliningrad
9
2 h ago

Kaliningrad sanctions prompt bot attacks against LRT English – investigation

9
M. K. Čiurlionis' exhibition in London
2 h ago

Exhibition of Lithuania's genius artist Čiurlionis opens in London

Arvydas Anušauskas
5 h ago

Russian army call-up won’t be enough to get asylum in Lithuania – minister

updated
Public transport
5 h ago

Vilnius tests transport timetables integrated into Google Maps

Belarusian opposition flag in Vilnius (associative image)
6 h ago

Belarusian journalist arrives in Lithuania after release from prison

Higher education (associative image)
8 h ago

‘We drive taxis after work.’ Low-paid lecturers in Lithuania say they cannot survive on idealism

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė
22 h ago

No change in threat level in Lithuania over Russian mobilisation, president to summon Defence Council

Svetlana Alexievich
22 h ago

Nobel-winning Belarusian author Alexievich awarded honorary doctorate in Kaunas

Russian soldiers in Mariupol
1 d ago

Lithuania will not give visas to Russians fleeing mobilisation – MFA

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė
2022.09.21 17:36

No change in threat level in Lithuania over Russian mobilisation, president to summon Defence Council

Arvydas Anušauskas
2022.09.22 10:49

Russian army call-up won’t be enough to get asylum in Lithuania – minister

updated
Higher education (associative image)
2022.09.22 08:00

‘We drive taxis after work.’ Low-paid lecturers in Lithuania say they cannot survive on idealism

Public transport
2022.09.22 10:01

Vilnius tests transport timetables integrated into Google Maps

Svetlana Alexievich
2022.09.21 17:16

Nobel-winning Belarusian author Alexievich awarded honorary doctorate in Kaunas

Kaliningrad
9
2022.09.22 13:53

Kaliningrad sanctions prompt bot attacks against LRT English – investigation

9
Belarusian opposition flag in Vilnius (associative image)
2022.09.22 09:52

Belarusian journalist arrives in Lithuania after release from prison

M. K. Čiurlionis' exhibition in London
2022.09.22 13:40

Exhibition of Lithuania's genius artist Čiurlionis opens in London

A cross (associative image)
2022.09.22 14:13

Lithuanian priest cleared of child abuse allegations in Detroit