Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė

News

27 min. ago

No change in threat level in Lithuania over Russian mobilisation, president to summon Defence Council

Svetlana Alexievich

News

47 min. ago

Nobel-winning Belarusian author Alexievich awarded honorary doctorate in Kaunas

Russian soldiers in Mariupol

News

2 h ago

Lithuania will not give visas to Russians fleeing mobilisation – MFA

Laurynas Kasčiūnas

News

3 h ago

Foreign arms makers consider production in Lithuania, MP says

A woman covered by Ukrainian flag stands in front of Russian troops in a street during a rally against Russian occupation in Kherson, Ukraine, in March

News

4 h ago

Lithuania will never recognise sham referenda in Ukraine’s occupied territories – president

Lithuanian troops

News

5 h ago

Lithuania puts Rapid Reaction Force on high alert in response to mobilisation in Russia

Vilnius public transport

News

6 h ago

Vilnius mayor sides with management ahead of public transport workers’ strike

Arvydas Anušauskas

News

7 h ago

Putin’s mobilisation shows Russia is in bad situation – Lithuanian MoD

President Gitanas Nausėda at the UN General Assembly

News

8 h ago

Russia’s actions threaten Europe with ‘looming nuclear disaster’ – Lithuanian president at UN

Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi

News

10 h ago

Hungary‘s army chief in Vilnius: it‘s ‘stupid’ to say we support Russia

Lithuanian, Polish soldiers’ joint grave

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian, Polish soldiers’ joint grave found in Lithuania

US troops in Lithuania (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Permanent US presence in Baltics not the best idea, generals say

Prison (associative image)

News

1 d ago

As Lithuanian prisons fill up, convicts wait for months to serve out sentences

Money

News

1 d ago

Ministries propose increasing minimum wage in Lithuania to €840 – sources

Bread (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Price of bread in Lithuania rises by a third – Eurostat

Pilgrims

News

1 d ago

Lithuania picks feature film Pilgrims for Oscar nomination

News

2022.09.21 17:36

No change in threat level in Lithuania over Russian mobilisation, president to summon Defence Council

B
BNS 2022.09.21 17:36
Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė
Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė / L. Balandis/BNS

The threat level in Lithuania has not changed due Russia’s announced mobilisation, the Emergency Situation Management Committee led by Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė stated on Wednesday.

All the restrictions introduced as part of the existing state of emergency, including tighter controls for Russian citizens that came into effect earlier this week, remain in place, the ministry said.

Read more: Lithuania puts Rapid Reaction Force on high alert in response to mobilisation in Russia

Only the services responsible for the security of the country’s population have been put on a higher alert for the time being, it said, adding that border controls on the Lithuanian borders with Russia and Belarus also remain reinforced.

There will be no change in the procedure for issuing visas to Russian citizens and their entry into Lithuania, the Interior Ministry said.

Lithuania continues to hold “regular consultations” with regional partners and at the EU level, the ministry said.

Ministry of the Interior
Ministry of the Interior / J. Kalinskas/BNS

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation and announced the start of a partial mobilisation in the country amid Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said some 300,000 reservists would be mobilised.

In response, Lithuania put its rapid response force on a higher alert, and the country’s President Gitanas Nausėda will convene a meeting of the State Defence Council next week.

“Any decisions have to be taken seriously, therefore, I am convening a meeting of the State Defence Council on Monday to discuss, together with experts and other highest ranking officials, how to assess the current situation and what we should do,” the president said in comments published on Wednesday.

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė
Conscripts in Russia
Ministry of the Interior
# News# Defence# Baltics and Russia# Russian invasion of Ukraine
Svetlana Alexievich
48 min. ago

Nobel-winning Belarusian author Alexievich awarded honorary doctorate in Kaunas

Russian soldiers in Mariupol
2 h ago

Lithuania will not give visas to Russians fleeing mobilisation – MFA

Laurynas Kasčiūnas
3 h ago

Foreign arms makers consider production in Lithuania, MP says

A woman covered by Ukrainian flag stands in front of Russian troops in a street during a rally against Russian occupation in Kherson, Ukraine, in March
4 h ago

Lithuania will never recognise sham referenda in Ukraine’s occupied territories – president

Lithuanian troops
5 h ago

Lithuania puts Rapid Reaction Force on high alert in response to mobilisation in Russia

Vilnius public transport
6 h ago

Vilnius mayor sides with management ahead of public transport workers’ strike

Arvydas Anušauskas
7 h ago

Putin’s mobilisation shows Russia is in bad situation – Lithuanian MoD

President Gitanas Nausėda at the UN General Assembly
8 h ago

Russia’s actions threaten Europe with ‘looming nuclear disaster’ – Lithuanian president at UN

Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi
6
10 h ago

Hungary‘s army chief in Vilnius: it‘s ‘stupid’ to say we support Russia

6
Lithuanian, Polish soldiers’ joint grave
5
1 d ago

Lithuanian, Polish soldiers’ joint grave found in Lithuania

5
Lithuanian troops
2022.09.21 12:24

Lithuania puts Rapid Reaction Force on high alert in response to mobilisation in Russia

Arvydas Anušauskas
2022.09.21 10:40

Putin’s mobilisation shows Russia is in bad situation – Lithuanian MoD

Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi
6
2022.09.21 08:00

Hungary‘s army chief in Vilnius: it‘s ‘stupid’ to say we support Russia

6
Russian soldiers in Mariupol
2022.09.21 15:16

Lithuania will not give visas to Russians fleeing mobilisation – MFA

President Gitanas Nausėda at the UN General Assembly
2022.09.21 09:40

Russia’s actions threaten Europe with ‘looming nuclear disaster’ – Lithuanian president at UN

Vilnius public transport
2022.09.21 11:22

Vilnius mayor sides with management ahead of public transport workers’ strike

Laurynas Kasčiūnas
2022.09.21 14:11

Foreign arms makers consider production in Lithuania, MP says

A woman covered by Ukrainian flag stands in front of Russian troops in a street during a rally against Russian occupation in Kherson, Ukraine, in March
2022.09.21 13:48

Lithuania will never recognise sham referenda in Ukraine’s occupied territories – president

Svetlana Alexievich
2022.09.21 17:16

Nobel-winning Belarusian author Alexievich awarded honorary doctorate in Kaunas