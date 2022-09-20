Lithuanian, Polish soldiers’ joint grave found in Lithuania

A joint grave of Lithuanian and Polish soldiers has been found near the village of Lazdėnai near Elektrėnai, some 30 kilometres west of Vilnius, the local municipality said on Tuesday.

A team of archaeologists found the remains of 14 people, according to the Office of Search and Identification of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), which is carrying out excavation in the area.

The soldiers are believed to have died during the Lithuanian-Polish military conflict of 1919-1920.

“Archaeologists are currently working at the grave site. Later on, we plan to have a dignified burial of the found remains at the cemetery,” the Elektrėnai municipality said in a statement.

In 1919-1920, under the pretext of expelling the Bolsheviks, Poland invaded Lithuania and took control of the Vilnius and Suwalki regions.