US troops in Lithuania (associative image)

News

6 min. ago

Permanent US presence in Baltics not the best idea, generals say

Money

News

1 h ago

Ministries propose increasing minimum wage in Lithuania to €840 – sources

Bread (associative image)

News

1 h ago

Price of bread in Lithuania rises by a third – Eurostat

Pilgrims

News

1 h ago

Lithuania picks feature film Pilgrims for Oscar nomination

Rescue services recover Sgt. Robert Magallan's car from the Danė River in Klaipėda

News

3 h ago

US serviceman who died after driving off bridge in Lithuania was drunk – prosecutor

Football (associative image)

News

4 h ago

Lithuanian Football Federation drafts new statutes to appease critics

Rukla

News

5 h ago

Lithuania starts building military logistics support area in Rukla

Gitanas Nausėda and Dalia Grybauskaitė

News

6 h ago

Lithuanians would support Grybauskaitė, Nausėda in presidential election – survey

Russian passport (associative image)

News

7 h ago

Lithuania refuses entry to 26 Russian citizens since Monday

Vladas Bublevičius

News

8 h ago

Chairman of Lithuanian Community in Belarus: ‘Soon, we will need permission to speak our language’

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

23 h ago

Belarus shuts down a Lithuanian school

Darius and Girėnas Stadium in Kaunas

News

23 h ago

Kaunas completes construction of Lithuania's largest stadium

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in London.

News

1 d ago

Lithuania will remember Queen Elizabeth II as sincere and loving – president

Vilnius public transport

News

1 d ago

Vilnius public transport workers plan to strike in early October

NATO eFP exercise Rising Stallion

News

1 d ago

NATO battle group in Lithuania kicks off Rising Stallion Exercise

A mass grave in Izium

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian president calls for more military support to Kyiv amid Russia’s ‘genocide’

News

2022.09.20 16:30

Permanent US presence in Baltics not the best idea, generals say

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2022.09.20 16:30
US troops in Lithuania (associative image)
US troops in Lithuania (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Permanent US troop presence in the Baltic states may not be the best idea to shore up defences against Russia, NATO commanders said during talks in Estonia last week.

According to Stars and Stripes, a US defence magazine, commanders said there were downsides to stationing large American units in the Baltic states.

“If you have fixed forces in all the countries, for example, then the enemy, your opponent, will always look where it is, where there’s a weak spot and attack there,” Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of the NATO military committee, told reporters after the talks that concluded on Saturday.

Read more: First German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania

Estonia’s chief of defence, Lieutenant General Martin Herem, also said the country did not need a “brigade-size unit permanently here in Estonia”, adding that it wasn’t efficient.

According to generals quoted by the magazine, NATO is instead looking at manoeuvre units that could be used to reinforce the Baltic states following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During NATO’s last summit in June, Germany agreed to assign a brigade for the defence of Lithuania, where it is already heading the multinational NATO battalion.

The United States also said it would enhance rotational deployments in the Baltic region.

US troops in Lithuania (associative image)
US troops in Lithuania (associative image)
NATO troops take part in Lithuania's military parade
# News# Defence# Baltic States# Baltics and Russia
Money
1 h ago

Ministries propose increasing minimum wage in Lithuania to €840 – sources

Bread (associative image)
1 h ago

Price of bread in Lithuania rises by a third – Eurostat

Pilgrims
1 h ago

Lithuania picks feature film Pilgrims for Oscar nomination

Rescue services recover Sgt. Robert Magallan's car from the Danė River in Klaipėda
3 h ago

US serviceman who died after driving off bridge in Lithuania was drunk – prosecutor

Football (associative image)
4 h ago

Lithuanian Football Federation drafts new statutes to appease critics

Rukla
5 h ago

Lithuania starts building military logistics support area in Rukla

Gitanas Nausėda and Dalia Grybauskaitė
6 h ago

Lithuanians would support Grybauskaitė, Nausėda in presidential election – survey

Russian passport (associative image)
7 h ago

Lithuania refuses entry to 26 Russian citizens since Monday

Vladas Bublevičius
8 h ago

Chairman of Lithuanian Community in Belarus: ‘Soon, we will need permission to speak our language’

Lithuania-Belarus border
23 h ago

Belarus shuts down a Lithuanian school

Rukla
2022.09.20 11:18

Lithuania starts building military logistics support area in Rukla

Lithuania-Belarus border
2022.09.19 17:07

Belarus shuts down a Lithuanian school

Russian passport (associative image)
2022.09.20 09:28

Lithuania refuses entry to 26 Russian citizens since Monday

Vladas Bublevičius
2022.09.20 08:00

Chairman of Lithuanian Community in Belarus: ‘Soon, we will need permission to speak our language’

Rescue services recover Sgt. Robert Magallan's car from the Danė River in Klaipėda
2022.09.20 12:55

US serviceman who died after driving off bridge in Lithuania was drunk – prosecutor

Gitanas Nausėda and Dalia Grybauskaitė
2022.09.20 10:06

Lithuanians would support Grybauskaitė, Nausėda in presidential election – survey

Pilgrims
2022.09.20 14:49

Lithuania picks feature film Pilgrims for Oscar nomination

Football (associative image)
2022.09.20 12:09

Lithuanian Football Federation drafts new statutes to appease critics

Money
2022.09.20 15:24

Ministries propose increasing minimum wage in Lithuania to €840 – sources

Bread (associative image)
2022.09.20 15:18

Price of bread in Lithuania rises by a third – Eurostat