Permanent US presence in Baltics not the best idea, generals say

Permanent US troop presence in the Baltic states may not be the best idea to shore up defences against Russia, NATO commanders said during talks in Estonia last week.

According to Stars and Stripes, a US defence magazine, commanders said there were downsides to stationing large American units in the Baltic states.

“If you have fixed forces in all the countries, for example, then the enemy, your opponent, will always look where it is, where there’s a weak spot and attack there,” Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of the NATO military committee, told reporters after the talks that concluded on Saturday.

Estonia’s chief of defence, Lieutenant General Martin Herem, also said the country did not need a “brigade-size unit permanently here in Estonia”, adding that it wasn’t efficient.

According to generals quoted by the magazine, NATO is instead looking at manoeuvre units that could be used to reinforce the Baltic states following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During NATO’s last summit in June, Germany agreed to assign a brigade for the defence of Lithuania, where it is already heading the multinational NATO battalion.

The United States also said it would enhance rotational deployments in the Baltic region.