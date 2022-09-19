Vilnius public transport

News

45 min. ago

Vilnius public transport workers plan to strike in early October

NATO eFP exercise Rising Stallion

News

2 h ago

NATO battle group in Lithuania kicks off Rising Stallion Exercise

A mass grave in Izium

News

2 h ago

Lithuanian president calls for more military support to Kyiv amid Russia’s ‘genocide’

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė

News

3 h ago

Restrictions on Belarusian travellers ‘being considered’, says Lithuanian minister

European Perspective

News

4 h ago

LRT joins European Perspective project to share news with European public broadcasters

Lithuanian volunteer troops leaving for a mission in Mali

News

4 h ago

Lithuanian volunteer troops leaving for Mali: ‘We know what to do in any situation’

Lithuania’s Meda Surdokaitė won the first prize at the European Union Young Scientists Competition

News

6 h ago

Lithuanian wins first prize in EU Young Scientists Competition

Airport (associative image)

News

6 h ago

Lithuania closes borders to Russians with Schengen tourist visas

Family of Eglė Vaitkevičienė

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian mother of 18: ‘I’ve cried into a pillow 100 times, but never regretted it’

Vilnius DJs sample dictators to produce anti-regime techno

News

1 d ago

Vilnius DJs sample dictators to produce anti-regime techno

A pro-Ukraine rally in Vilnius.

News

1 d ago

‘Living through the other’: Lithuania’s emotional identification with Ukraine

Bookshop bringing Lithuanian literature to expats in London

News

2022.09.17 14:00

Bookshop bringing Lithuanian literature to expats in London

Russia's war in Ukraine.

News

2022.09.17 12:00

How Russia weaponised children in Ukraine

Molėtai Technical Museum

News

2022.09.17 10:00

From Soviet Zhiguli to post-Soviet Audi: museum traces Lithuania’s motoring history

Mateusz Morawiecki and Ingrida Šimonytė

News

2022.09.16 17:30

Untying gas, electricity prices is key – Lithuanian PM

Lithuanian Railways

News

2022.09.16 17:17

Direct Vilnius-Warsaw train service to launch in December

News

2022.09.19 15:28

Vilnius public transport workers plan to strike in early October

IJ
Ignas Jačauskas, BNS 2022.09.19 15:28
Vilnius public transport
Vilnius public transport / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Following a year of legal disputes, the trade union of Vilnius Public Transport (VVT) workers has announced renewed plans for a strike.

According to Algirdas Markevičius, chairman of the VVT trade union, the indefinite strike is planned to start on October 3, as a year-long disagreement with the VVT administration over salaries and working conditions has not been resolved.

“We already know that the strike has been declared legal by the Lithuanian courts and we have to guarantee 50 percent of the services on each route. Therefore, after the end of the state of emergency across Lithuania, we announce a strike on October 3,” Markevičius said on Monday.

The trade unions decided to go on strike in October last year, but court proceedings prevented it from going ahead. In May, Vilnius Regional Court finally allowed public transport workers to go on strike, while ensuring 50 percent of the services.

Vilnius public transport
Vilnius public transport / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The state of emergency imposed throughout Lithuania has also prevented the strike so far. It was lifted last week.

The trade union says that the strike will take place in the Verkiai, Viršuliškės and Antakalnis transport departments of the VVT. Workers’ representatives have informed the VVT management and the Vilnius City Council.

According to Markevičius, the union and VVT administration have failed to reach an agreement to comply with the agreements reached in the 2018 collective agreement, which include a methodology for calculating pay.

“We see that workers’ rights continue to be systematically violated, and when the union was unable to strike, the company unilaterally terminated the 2018 collective agreement and introduced atypical forms of work, which the workers opposed. The majority of the workers, over 1,000, refused to sign new contracts because of these atypical forms of work,” said Markevičius.

For its part, the company has said it is consistently raising wages and improving conditions for workers. It has also accused the union of intransigence.

Vilnius public transport
Vilnius public transport
# Economy
NATO eFP exercise Rising Stallion
2 h ago

NATO battle group in Lithuania kicks off Rising Stallion Exercise

A mass grave in Izium
2 h ago

Lithuanian president calls for more military support to Kyiv amid Russia’s ‘genocide’

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė
3 h ago

Restrictions on Belarusian travellers ‘being considered’, says Lithuanian minister

European Perspective
4 h ago

LRT joins European Perspective project to share news with European public broadcasters

Lithuanian volunteer troops leaving for a mission in Mali
9
4 h ago

Lithuanian volunteer troops leaving for Mali: ‘We know what to do in any situation’

9
Lithuania’s Meda Surdokaitė won the first prize at the European Union Young Scientists Competition
6 h ago

Lithuanian wins first prize in EU Young Scientists Competition

Airport (associative image)
6 h ago

Lithuania closes borders to Russians with Schengen tourist visas

updated
Family of Eglė Vaitkevičienė
1 d ago

Lithuanian mother of 18: ‘I’ve cried into a pillow 100 times, but never regretted it’

Vilnius DJs sample dictators to produce anti-regime techno
1 d ago

Vilnius DJs sample dictators to produce anti-regime techno

A pro-Ukraine rally in Vilnius.
7
1 d ago

‘Living through the other’: Lithuania’s emotional identification with Ukraine

7
Airport (associative image)
2022.09.19 09:18

Lithuania closes borders to Russians with Schengen tourist visas

updated
Lithuania’s Meda Surdokaitė won the first prize at the European Union Young Scientists Competition
2022.09.19 10:10

Lithuanian wins first prize in EU Young Scientists Competition

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė
2022.09.19 12:34

Restrictions on Belarusian travellers ‘being considered’, says Lithuanian minister

Lithuanian volunteer troops leaving for a mission in Mali
9
2022.09.19 11:20

Lithuanian volunteer troops leaving for Mali: ‘We know what to do in any situation’

9
NATO eFP exercise Rising Stallion
2022.09.19 14:01

NATO battle group in Lithuania kicks off Rising Stallion Exercise

A mass grave in Izium
2022.09.19 13:33

Lithuanian president calls for more military support to Kyiv amid Russia’s ‘genocide’

European Perspective
2022.09.19 11:30

LRT joins European Perspective project to share news with European public broadcasters