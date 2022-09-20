Vladas Bublevičius

Chairman of Lithuanian Community in Belarus: 'Soon, we will need permission to speak our language'

Belarus shuts down a Lithuanian school

Kaunas completes construction of Lithuania's largest stadium

Lithuania will remember Queen Elizabeth II as sincere and loving – president

Vilnius public transport workers plan to strike in early October

NATO battle group in Lithuania kicks off Rising Stallion Exercise

Lithuanian president calls for more military support to Kyiv amid Russia's 'genocide'

Restrictions on Belarusian travellers 'being considered', says Lithuanian minister

LRT joins European Perspective project to share news with European public broadcasters

Lithuanian volunteer troops leaving for Mali: 'We know what to do in any situation'

Lithuanian wins first prize in EU Young Scientists Competition

Lithuania closes borders to Russians with Schengen tourist visas

Lithuanian mother of 18: 'I've cried into a pillow 100 times, but never regretted it'

Vilnius DJs sample dictators to produce anti-regime techno

'Living through the other': Lithuania's emotional identification with Ukraine

LRT TV, LRT.lt 2022.09.20 08:00
Vladas Bublevičius
Vladas Bublevičius / LRT TV/Screengrab

Vladas Bublevičius was elected chairman of the Lithuanian Community in Belarus two decades ago. In this country, he hopes to preserve the Lithuanian language and culture but admits that it is no longer an easy job.

“My work started unexpectedly. [...] In 2001, when I was 29 years old, I was elected chairman of the community,” Bublevičius told LRT TV.

According to him, life for Lithuanians in Belarus is now more difficult than ever.

“Now, we cannot go all over Belarus and say that we are Lithuanian. Schools are closing down, and it seems that soon, we will even have to ask for permission to speak Lithuanian,” Bublevičius said.

The school that the chairman is referring to is just 30 kilometres from the Lithuanian border in the village of Rimdžiūnai (Rymdiuny). Until recently, about 80 local Lithuanians have been studying here every year.

“Since January, there have been rumours that the Lithuanian schools will be closed, and their status changed. It was called Rimdžiūnai Secondary School in Lithuanian language of instruction, but now, it will be Rimdžiūnai Secondary School,” Bublevičius said.

According to the chairman, until the very start of the academic year, the community had no information about whether the Lithuanian school will reopen in September. Now, it is clear that lessons in Lithuanian will no longer take place at Rimdžiūnai Secondary School.

Moreover, on Monday, the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport also said that another Lithuanian school in Belarus' Pelesa was not allowed to resume teaching.

Read more: Belarus shuts down a Lithuanian school

School in Belarus (associative image)
School in Belarus (associative image) / AP

However, Bublevičius hopes that the Lithuanian language classes will be resumed in the future: “I don’t believe that Belarus will be like Russia. I don’t want to believe that.”

The chairman also shares a video from Minsk, where local Lithuanians celebrated their homeland’s independence day last year by flying the Lithuanian flag. But even this is not easy to do in a country ruled by a dictator, according to Bublevičius.

“If you inform the authorities that there will be an event, and we will carry flags, then, according to the protocol, we will be allowed to do so. But if you want to do it on your own, then you can be arrested,” he said.

Local Lithuanians admit that they are afraid to talk about life in regime-ruled Belarus even if the interview is published on Lithuanian media.

“Our country is very close to Lithuania, so it is easy for the authorities to watch Lithuanian programmes and translate them into an understandable language. We could face sanctions for it,” say Lithuanians in Belarus.

Bublevičius also remembered a recent incident when a Lithuanian pensioner wrote a post on her social media condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“The police came, searched her house, and threatened her not to do it again,” he said.

Russia's war in Ukraine
Russia's war in Ukraine / AP

Bublevičius himself was born in Gervėčiai (Gervyaty) village in Belarus, into a Lithuanian family. Although his wife is Polish, he always spoke Lithuanian at home, while his son attends a Lithuanian school.

In Belarus, there are also Lithuanian choirs and folk bands. However, Bublevičius is convinced that now is not the time for fun.

“My position is that festivals and other celebrations cannot take place if there are explosions 300 kilometres away and children are dying,” he said.

Paradoxically, the Lithuanian community in Belarus started to grow when Russia invaded Ukraine.

“The worse the situation is in the country, the more you understand how Lithuanians live, and they are looking for ways to come together. It’s easier if we’re together,” Bublevičius said.

According to him, in the first days of the war, Lithuanians in Belarus were also afraid of being sent to the front to fight on Russia’s side.

“Ordinary people, even Belarusians, have been contacting us because there is no embassy,” Bublevičius said.

“They even called me asking to help them get their children out of Belarus. But we Lithuanians know that if anything happens, we will go to our home, to Lithuania,” he added.

