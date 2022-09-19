Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė

Restrictions on Belarusian travellers 'being considered', says Lithuanian minister

2022.09.19 12:34

Restrictions on Belarusian travellers 'being considered', says Lithuanian minister

BNS 2022.09.19 12:34
Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė says that after the Baltic countries and Poland imposed a ban on Russian travellers from Monday, similar restrictions are also being considered for Belarusian citizens.

“This issue is being considered, discussions are happening, apparently, some decision will be taken at some point. I can see very clearly that the Belarusian regime is also engaged in warfare and is carrying out a hybrid attack with illegal migrants against Lithuania. I think that there are very serious arguments to consider the inclusion of Belarus as well,” the minister said on Monday during her visit to the Lithuanian border with Belarus.

Read more: Lithuania closes borders to Russians with Schengen tourist visas

She said Vilnius should reach an agreement “at the regional and even European level”.

“This is my personal position and it is a principled one, but, as you understand, we need to find regional agreements and then take those measures to make them effective and efficient,” Bilotaitė said.

A ban on Russian nationals with tourist visas entering Lithuania comes into effect on Monday. The same ban is also introduced by Latvia, Estonia, and Poland.

Under the criteria approved by the government, Lithuanian border guards will only let Russian diplomats, dissidents, employees of transport companies, family members of EU citizens enter the country, as well as holders of residence permits or long-stay national visas from Schengen countries.

Interior Minister Bilotaitė said the decision to bar Russian citizens from entering Lithuania “is dictated by national security interests”.

