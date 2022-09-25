Octopus mushroom and other exotic aliens take root in Lithuanian forests

Octopus stinkhorn

LRT TV, LRT.lt 2022.09.25 12:00
Octopus stinkhorn
Octopus stinkhorn / Shutterstock

Lithuanians pride themselves on the wide variety of mushrooms native to their forests. However, a few varieties have come from distant lands and may become invasive.

Almantas Kulbis, an educator of the Centre for Informal Education for Schoolchildren, says there are not that many alien mushroom varieties in Lithuania, but several are quite impressive.

For instance, Clathrus archeri, commonly known as octopus stinkhorn.

“A mushroom like an octopus. Everyone will notice it, you cannot pass by it,” Kulbis tells LRT TV. “This mushroom comes from very far away, Australia and Tasmania. Nobody knows yet how it got to Lithuania, unfortunately, it remains a mystery.”

Octopus stinkhorn
Octopus stinkhorn / LRT TV

Not all mushrooms are as mysterious, he says. For example, Ravenel’s red stinkhorn (Mutinus ravenelii), another eye-pleasing mushroom, came to Lithuania with ornamental plants.

“It’s a small mushroom, but if you see it, you will definitely pay attention. This mushroom [came to Lithuania] with planting material – decorative trees and shrubs. Interestingly, it was first spotted in Lithuania after 2000, and has since spread where ornamental plants are grown. But there are not that many places where it is found yet,” says Kulbis.

Ravenel’s red stinkhorn
Ravenel’s red stinkhorn / LRT TV

He notes that Ravenel’s red stinkhorn has some similarities with local stinkhorns. “They also give off a specific carrion smell and attract flies that then spread their spores. So they are related to each other, but quite exotic in appearance,” he says.

Although alien mushrooms do not grow in massive numbers yet, Kulbis says that any variety that spreads fast is undesirable.

“Any fungus or species of other organisms are undesirable when they start spreading massively in Lithuania and have an impact on the environment. However, too little is known about the effects of these fungi. What is clear is that their mass spread could displace native fungal species,” says Kulbis.

To date, too little research has been carried out to say whether they will become invasive, he adds.

Octopus stinkhorn
Octopus stinkhorn
Ravenel’s red stinkhorn
