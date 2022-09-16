Mateusz Morawiecki and Ingrida Šimonytė

News

5 min. ago

Polish PM in Vilnius: ‘German politicians say empty words’

Rail Baltica

News

15 min. ago

Brussels vows extra funding for Rail Baltica project

Lithuania's border wall

News

1 h ago

Lithuania's pushback policy traumatises migrants mentally, physically – MSF

Ukrainian refugees (associate image)

News

2 h ago

Half of working-age Ukrainians in Lithuania find jobs – ministry

War in Ukraine.

News

4 h ago

German general under fire for claiming Russia can launch second front in Baltics

Lithuanian military

News

4 h ago

Lithuania begins construction of new military base

Beer (associative image)

News

7 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Beer o'clock

Russian troops posing in occupied Kherson

News

21 h ago

Lithuania won’t recognise referenda in Ukraine’s occupied territories – parliament

Vilnius Airport (associative image)

News

23 h ago

Brussels Airlines to suspend Vilnius-Brussels flights during winter season

Electricity

News

24 h ago

Lithuania to negotiate with Sweden on sharing energy producers’ excess profits – PM

Jonas Ohman

News

1 d ago

Ukraine supporting NGO Blue/Yellow wins European Citizen’s Prize in Lithuania

Russian language textbook

News

1 d ago

Lithuania removes Russia-glorifying textbook from circulation – minister

Lithuania's Football Federation (LFF

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian clubs risk suspension over football federation’s direct management – FIFA

Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats

News

1 d ago

Ruling conservatives continue to lead party rankings in Lithuania – survey

Lithuanian troops

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s defence budget to exceed 2.5 percent of GDP next year – minister

Zaporizhzhia NPP

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian FM in Ukraine: International coalition needed to expel Russians from Zaporizhzhia NPP

News

2022.09.16 15:03

Brussels vows extra funding for Rail Baltica project

B
BNS 2022.09.16 15:03
Rail Baltica
Rail Baltica / E. Ovčarenko/BNS

The European Commission vows to provide additional funding for the construction of Rail Baltica, a high-speed railway project linking Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Last summer, the Commission allocated more than 350 million euros for the project and plans to continue doing so in the future, according to Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė, chair of Lithuania's parliamentary Committee on European Affairs.

Attending the committee's closed-door meeting on Friday, Catherine Trautmann, the European coordinator of the North-Sea Baltic TEN-T corridor, promised that the Commission would provide additional funding, according to Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė.

Read more: Lithuania begins construction of longest railway bridge in Baltics

Rail Baltica
Rail Baltica / Wikipedia

"We still have to justify the increased costs to the European Commission, but I am personally inspired by the Commission's attitude towards the importance of this project and its speedy completion," Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė told BNS.

The meeting was also attended by Arenijus Jackus, strategy and business development director from LTG Infra, the infrastructure management arm of the state-owned Lithuanian Railways.

"Rail Baltica is among the trans-European transport network's priority projects underway in EU member states. This is also evident from the additional funding of 357 million euros provided by the European Commission this summer and also from the visit of this coordinator and the given attention," he added.

The railway should be finished by 2026. However, the project has been hit with delays and overruns, despite its importance to both passenger and freight, as well as military mobility.

Rail Baltica
Rail Baltica
# Economy# Baltics and the EU# Baltic States
Mateusz Morawiecki and Ingrida Šimonytė
5
7 min. ago

Polish PM in Vilnius: ‘German politicians say empty words’

5
Lithuania's border wall
1 h ago

Lithuania's pushback policy traumatises migrants mentally, physically – MSF

Ukrainian refugees (associate image)
2 h ago

Half of working-age Ukrainians in Lithuania find jobs – ministry

War in Ukraine.
4 h ago

German general under fire for claiming Russia can launch second front in Baltics

Lithuanian military
4 h ago

Lithuania begins construction of new military base

Beer (associative image)
7 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Beer o'clock

Russian troops posing in occupied Kherson
21 h ago

Lithuania won’t recognise referenda in Ukraine’s occupied territories – parliament

Vilnius Airport (associative image)
23 h ago

Brussels Airlines to suspend Vilnius-Brussels flights during winter season

updated
Electricity
1 d ago

Lithuania to negotiate with Sweden on sharing energy producers’ excess profits – PM

Jonas Ohman
1 d ago

Ukraine supporting NGO Blue/Yellow wins European Citizen’s Prize in Lithuania

Vilnius Airport (associative image)
2022.09.15 16:01

Brussels Airlines to suspend Vilnius-Brussels flights during winter season

updated
War in Ukraine.
2022.09.16 11:09

German general under fire for claiming Russia can launch second front in Baltics

Beer (associative image)
2022.09.16 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Beer o'clock

Lithuanian military
2022.09.16 10:21

Lithuania begins construction of new military base

Russian troops posing in occupied Kherson
2022.09.15 17:35

Lithuania won’t recognise referenda in Ukraine’s occupied territories – parliament

Ukrainian refugees (associate image)
2022.09.16 12:21

Half of working-age Ukrainians in Lithuania find jobs – ministry

Lithuania's border wall
2022.09.16 14:17

Lithuania's pushback policy traumatises migrants mentally, physically – MSF

Mateusz Morawiecki and Ingrida Šimonytė
5
2022.09.16 15:13

Polish PM in Vilnius: ‘German politicians say empty words’

5