Brussels vows extra funding for Rail Baltica project

The European Commission vows to provide additional funding for the construction of Rail Baltica, a high-speed railway project linking Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Last summer, the Commission allocated more than 350 million euros for the project and plans to continue doing so in the future, according to Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė, chair of Lithuania's parliamentary Committee on European Affairs.

Attending the committee's closed-door meeting on Friday, Catherine Trautmann, the European coordinator of the North-Sea Baltic TEN-T corridor, promised that the Commission would provide additional funding, according to Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė.

Rail Baltica / Wikipedia

"We still have to justify the increased costs to the European Commission, but I am personally inspired by the Commission's attitude towards the importance of this project and its speedy completion," Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė told BNS.

The meeting was also attended by Arenijus Jackus, strategy and business development director from LTG Infra, the infrastructure management arm of the state-owned Lithuanian Railways.

"Rail Baltica is among the trans-European transport network's priority projects underway in EU member states. This is also evident from the additional funding of 357 million euros provided by the European Commission this summer and also from the visit of this coordinator and the given attention," he added.

The railway should be finished by 2026. However, the project has been hit with delays and overruns, despite its importance to both passenger and freight, as well as military mobility.