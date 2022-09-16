Half of working-age Ukrainians in Lithuania find jobs – ministry

More than 17,400 Ukrainians have found employment in Lithuania since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in late February, about half of all working-age refugees from Ukraine.

They work in all Lithuanian municipalities, with almost one in three working in Vilnius, the Ministry of Social Security and Labour said on Friday.

The Employment Service has helped almost 10,000 Ukrainians to find a job, and Ukrainians are now being offered another 4,200 job vacancies.

In total, more than 65,300 Ukrainians have arrived in Lithuania so far.

Some 53 percent of working-age Ukrainians are employed in Lithuania, compared to just 5 percent in Luxembourg, Bulgaria or Belgium, according to the European Commission.

"The countries' similar mentality, the cooperation between social partners, and the openness of businesses to incoming people have led to Ukrainian people in Lithuania feeling safe both socially and economically," said Inga Balnanosienė, director of Lithuania's Employment Service.

The average pre-tax salary Ukrainians receive in Lithuania stands around 1,000 euros.