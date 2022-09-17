Bookshop bringing Lithuanian literature to expats in London

Seeing Lina Garnytė on a ladder, surrounded by Lithuanian books, is a common sight at a bookshop in East London. “It's a very small bookshop, in a very small space. But we have over 15,000 titles,” Garnytė says. “So, practically, I have what is available in Lithuania.”

In a buzzing city of 9 million people, the bookshop offers a chance to slow down.

Garnytė has a personal conversation with everyone who comes in – finding out what they like, what books they are interested in.

“The idea of my bookshop is that people should be able to find everything from classical philosophers to light erotic literature, historical novels. Practically everything that is published in Lithuania,” Garnytė says.

Garnytė, who has been managing the bookshop for 14 years, is convinced that this job has taught her a lot. She also meets her compatriots every day at work, offering books for both adults and children who are still learning Lithuanian.

This small bookshop also hosts regular Lithuanian events: authors come in to present their work.

Before she came to London, Garnytė had a completely different job. Although she had also lived abroad, her field was political science.

“Everything is side by side, given that France does not look at political science through the prism of economics but through the prism of history. So it was a smooth transition,” she says.

“Maybe it was more of a problem to accept the people who were around, because they were completely different people with different points of view,” recalls Garnytė, adding that she had to learn “not to judge a book by its cover”.

Although it took time, she started to apply the same rule to her clients.

She notes that even more people have discovered the bookstore during the quarantine period. Although Garnytė herself was once fascinated by e-books, she later realised that they would never replace paper books.

“We have books from the 16th century, and you can read them on paper. We have floppy disks, they can't be read anymore. You cannot put a floppy disk with an audiobook on a current computer because there is no longer a floppy disk reader on the computer,” says Garnytė.

“So I think that e-books are not really a rival to paper books, they will just separate as they always do: there will be people who will stick to paper books, and not necessarily the old generation,” she adds.

Paper books are not only a source of information but also an experience, she says.

However, the most difficult time Garnytė remembers was not the pandemic and quarantine but the UK's exit from the European Union. It was a real challenge for her bookshop because all the books here are imported.

“It was like waiting every day for a letter from the tax office and then you get it, and then your eyes are full of fear. But now, a year later, you've more or less adapted to all the rules. You get used to what's going on, and then you don't look at it as a problem but as a challenge,” Garnytė says.