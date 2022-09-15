Lithuanian troops

20 min. ago

Lithuania’s defence budget to exceed 2.5 percent of GDP next year – minister

Zaporizhzhia NPP

1 h ago

Lithuanian FM in Ukraine: International coalition needed to expel Russians from Zaporizhzhia NPP

Volfas Engelman

2 h ago

Lithuanian beer continues to flow to Russia, producers say it is not their fault

Vladimir Putin on TV

17 h ago

Lithuanian watchdog advises against rebroadcasting Russian, Belarusian TV programmes

JLTV

19 h ago

Lithuania to receive 50 new JLTVs from US in November

Lithuanian border post.

20 h ago

Despite ban, Vilnius says Russian dissidents, diplomats will be allowed to enter Lithuania

Russia's war in Ukraine

21 h ago

Lithuania has provided €200m in military aid to war-torn Ukraine – minister

USS Arlington

21 h ago

Another US landing vessel arrives in Lithuania’s Klaipėda

Ursula von der Leyen

21 h ago

We should have listened to the Baltics on Putin, says Ursula von der Leyen

Russian FSB officer (associative image)

22 h ago

Lithuanian citizen detained at Russian border, subjected to violence

Switchblade drone

23 h ago

Lithuania’s Defence Ministry launches €36m procurement of drones

Border protection

1 d ago

Lithuanian troops to continue protection of high-risk border areas

Covid-19 vaccine

1 d ago

Vaccine targeting Omicron sub-variants to reach Lithuania in October – ministry

Money

1 d ago

Lithuania’s Tripartite Council fails to agree on minimum wage

V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina.

1 d ago

Russian-language textbooks in Lithuania under scrutiny: Crimea as a tourist destination, no mention of wars

Karalienė Elžbieta II

1 d ago

How Queen Elizabeth II is related to medieval rulers of Lithuania

2022.09.15 09:27

Lithuanian FM in Ukraine: International coalition needed to expel Russians from Zaporizhzhia NPP

BNS 2022.09.15 09:27
Zaporizhzhia NPP
Zaporizhzhia NPP / AP

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis visited the Ukrainian city of Odesa on Wednesday and emphasised the necessity to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in order to avoid a nuclear catastrophe in Europe.

“The Moscow regime is using the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a blackmailing tool and is pushing the whole of Europe into a nuclear danger,” Landsbergis was quoted as saying in the ministry’s statement.

“The only way to prevent the disaster is to establish an internationally supervised safe zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and expel the Russian occupants from there. I think that an international coalition would help to get out of this impasse,” he added.

In Ukraine, Landsbergis met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, the Foreign Ministry said.

During the visit, the ministers also visited the port of Odesa where they met with the authorities of Odesa Sea Trade Port. Landsbergis said that Lithuania consistently supports efforts to rebuild Ukrainian export routes, vital both for Ukraine and the regions outside Europe.

“Today, we witnessed that the agreement on Ukrainian grain exports is working despite Russia’s attempts to manipulate the facts,” the Lithuanian foreign minister said.

Landsbergis also met with the head of the military administration of the Odesa region, Maxim Marchenko, who informed the ministers about the security situation in the region.

“We understand well that Ukraine is fighting for our freedom and security. Lithuania will continue providing all kinds of support and mobilising the support of the international community for Ukraine,” Landsbergis said.

Also on Wednesday, the Lithuanian foreign minister paid a visit to Moldova where he assured Chisinau of Lithuania’s humanitarian and expert support on its path to European integration.

