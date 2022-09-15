Lithuanian FM in Ukraine: International coalition needed to expel Russians from Zaporizhzhia NPP

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis visited the Ukrainian city of Odesa on Wednesday and emphasised the necessity to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in order to avoid a nuclear catastrophe in Europe.

“The Moscow regime is using the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a blackmailing tool and is pushing the whole of Europe into a nuclear danger,” Landsbergis was quoted as saying in the ministry’s statement.

“The only way to prevent the disaster is to establish an internationally supervised safe zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and expel the Russian occupants from there. I think that an international coalition would help to get out of this impasse,” he added.

In Ukraine, Landsbergis met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, the Foreign Ministry said.

During the visit, the ministers also visited the port of Odesa where they met with the authorities of Odesa Sea Trade Port. Landsbergis said that Lithuania consistently supports efforts to rebuild Ukrainian export routes, vital both for Ukraine and the regions outside Europe.

Odesa is partially open, but the goal should be the removal of all Russian threats from the Black Sea so the port can operate without any interference.

Russians must also be removed from Zaporizhzhia and the power station given back to Ukrainians to ensure safe operation. pic.twitter.com/fI7HxP6HWu — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) September 14, 2022

“Today, we witnessed that the agreement on Ukrainian grain exports is working despite Russia’s attempts to manipulate the facts,” the Lithuanian foreign minister said.

Landsbergis also met with the head of the military administration of the Odesa region, Maxim Marchenko, who informed the ministers about the security situation in the region.

“We understand well that Ukraine is fighting for our freedom and security. Lithuania will continue providing all kinds of support and mobilising the support of the international community for Ukraine,” Landsbergis said.

Also on Wednesday, the Lithuanian foreign minister paid a visit to Moldova where he assured Chisinau of Lithuania’s humanitarian and expert support on its path to European integration.