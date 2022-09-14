Lithuanian border post.

News

19 min. ago

Despite ban, Vilnius says Russian dissidents, diplomats will be allowed to enter Lithuania

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

1 h ago

Lithuania has provided €200m in military aid to war-torn Ukraine – minister

USS Arlington

News

2 h ago

Another US landing vessel arrives in Lithuania’s Klaipėda

Ursula von der Leyen

News

2 h ago

We should have listened to the Baltics on Putin, says Ursula von der Leyen

Russian FSB officer (associative image)

News

3 h ago

Lithuanian citizen detained at Russian border, subjected to violence

Switchblade drone

News

3 h ago

Lithuania’s Defence Ministry launches €36m procurement of drones

Border protection

News

4 h ago

Lithuanian troops to continue protection of high-risk border areas

Covid-19 vaccine

News

4 h ago

Vaccine targeting Omicron sub-variants to reach Lithuania in October – ministry

Money

News

4 h ago

Lithuania’s Tripartite Council fails to agree on minimum wage

V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina.

News

6 h ago

Russian-language textbooks in Lithuania under scrutiny: Crimea as a tourist destination, no mention of wars

Karalienė Elžbieta II

News

20 h ago

How Queen Elizabeth II is related to medieval rulers of Lithuania

Russian passport (associative image)

News

21 h ago

Lithuania extends state of emergency, bars entry for Russian citizens

Electricity (associative image)

News

22 h ago

Lithuania wants compensation if EU caps electricity prices in unfavourable way

School (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Energy saving drive has Lithuanian schools and hospitals worried about hygiene

Russian President Vladimir Putin on TV

News

1 d ago

MP proposes 2-year ban on all Moscow-controlled media in Lithuania

Dainius Kreivys

News

1 d ago

Opposition group challenges Lithuania’s energy minister over ‘negligence’ during electricity market reforms

News

2022.09.14 14:30

Despite ban, Vilnius says Russian dissidents, diplomats will be allowed to enter Lithuania

B
BNS 2022.09.14 14:30
Lithuanian border post.
Lithuanian border post. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

On Wednesday, the Lithuanian government approved the criteria for the entry of Russian citizens during the state of emergency. This follows an earlier decision of the Baltic states and Poland to close their borders to Russian citizens from September 19.

Under the new rules, Russian diplomats, dissidents, employees of transport companies and family members of EU citizens will still be allowed to enter the country.

With certain exceptions, the ban is part of the resolution on the extension of the state of emergency until mid-December, adopted by the Lithuanian Seimas on Tuesday.

"Russia's military aggression in Ukraine continues, and as many as three-quarters of Russian citizens support the war in Ukraine, and those who seek to undermine our security and that of the EU's neighbours are also among those entering Lithuania,” Interior Minister Agne Bilotaitė told the cabinet.

“These threats pose a risk to national security interests, which justifies tighter individual screening of incoming Russian citizens," she added.

Trucks at the Lithuanian border
Trucks at the Lithuanian border / BNS

Read more: Lithuania extends state of emergency, bars entry for Russian citizens

Under the new rules, Russian citizens with residence permits or long-term national visas from Schengen countries will still be admitted to Lithuania.

Also, Russians will continue to be able to transit through Lithuania to and from Kaliningrad by train.

Moreover, Russian citizens who are family members of citizens of Lithuania or other Schengen area countries will be allowed to enter Lithuania.

Russian citizens working in the area of international freight transport and crew members will be allowed to enter, just like diplomatic couriers and employees of diplomatic missions and their family members.

Lithuanian border guards will have the right to cancel or revoke a Russian citizen's visa if the person is denied entry to the country.

Lithuanian border post.
Trucks at the Lithuanian border
Trucks at the Lithuanian border
# News# Baltics and Russia
Russia's war in Ukraine
1 h ago

Lithuania has provided €200m in military aid to war-torn Ukraine – minister

USS Arlington
2 h ago

Another US landing vessel arrives in Lithuania’s Klaipėda

Ursula von der Leyen
2 h ago

We should have listened to the Baltics on Putin, says Ursula von der Leyen

Russian FSB officer (associative image)
3 h ago

Lithuanian citizen detained at Russian border, subjected to violence

Switchblade drone
3 h ago

Lithuania’s Defence Ministry launches €36m procurement of drones

Border protection
4 h ago

Lithuanian troops to continue protection of high-risk border areas

Covid-19 vaccine
4 h ago

Vaccine targeting Omicron sub-variants to reach Lithuania in October – ministry

Money
5 h ago

Lithuania’s Tripartite Council fails to agree on minimum wage

V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina.
12
6 h ago

Russian-language textbooks in Lithuania under scrutiny: Crimea as a tourist destination, no mention of wars

12
Karalienė Elžbieta II
21 h ago

How Queen Elizabeth II is related to medieval rulers of Lithuania

Karalienė Elžbieta II
2022.09.13 17:50

How Queen Elizabeth II is related to medieval rulers of Lithuania

Russian passport (associative image)
2022.09.13 17:42

Lithuania extends state of emergency, bars entry for Russian citizens

Ursula von der Leyen
2022.09.14 12:42

We should have listened to the Baltics on Putin, says Ursula von der Leyen

Electricity (associative image)
2022.09.13 16:19

Lithuania wants compensation if EU caps electricity prices in unfavourable way

Russian FSB officer (associative image)
2022.09.14 11:38

Lithuanian citizen detained at Russian border, subjected to violence

V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina.
12
2022.09.14 08:00

Russian-language textbooks in Lithuania under scrutiny: Crimea as a tourist destination, no mention of wars

12
Money
2022.09.14 09:50

Lithuania’s Tripartite Council fails to agree on minimum wage

Border protection
2022.09.14 10:31

Lithuanian troops to continue protection of high-risk border areas

Switchblade drone
2022.09.14 11:04

Lithuania’s Defence Ministry launches €36m procurement of drones

USS Arlington
2022.09.14 12:44

Another US landing vessel arrives in Lithuania’s Klaipėda