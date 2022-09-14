Despite ban, Vilnius says Russian dissidents, diplomats will be allowed to enter Lithuania

On Wednesday, the Lithuanian government approved the criteria for the entry of Russian citizens during the state of emergency. This follows an earlier decision of the Baltic states and Poland to close their borders to Russian citizens from September 19.

Under the new rules, Russian diplomats, dissidents, employees of transport companies and family members of EU citizens will still be allowed to enter the country.

With certain exceptions, the ban is part of the resolution on the extension of the state of emergency until mid-December, adopted by the Lithuanian Seimas on Tuesday.

"Russia's military aggression in Ukraine continues, and as many as three-quarters of Russian citizens support the war in Ukraine, and those who seek to undermine our security and that of the EU's neighbours are also among those entering Lithuania,” Interior Minister Agne Bilotaitė told the cabinet.

“These threats pose a risk to national security interests, which justifies tighter individual screening of incoming Russian citizens," she added.

Trucks at the Lithuanian border / BNS

Read more: Lithuania extends state of emergency, bars entry for Russian citizens

Under the new rules, Russian citizens with residence permits or long-term national visas from Schengen countries will still be admitted to Lithuania.

Also, Russians will continue to be able to transit through Lithuania to and from Kaliningrad by train.

Moreover, Russian citizens who are family members of citizens of Lithuania or other Schengen area countries will be allowed to enter Lithuania.

Russian citizens working in the area of international freight transport and crew members will be allowed to enter, just like diplomatic couriers and employees of diplomatic missions and their family members.

Lithuanian border guards will have the right to cancel or revoke a Russian citizen's visa if the person is denied entry to the country.