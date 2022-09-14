Russian FSB officer (associative image)

News

2022.09.14 11:38

Lithuanian citizen detained at Russian border, subjected to violence

LRT.lt
LRT.lt, BNS 2022.09.14 11:38
Russian FSB officer (associative image)
Russian FSB officer (associative image) / Shutterstock

A Lithuanian citizen was detained in Russia over a border incident and was subjected to violence, the Lithuanian State Security Department (VSD) said on Wednesday.

The man was detained at the Russian-Lithuanian border by Russian officials “due to his negligent behaviour” after he violated the procedure for staying in the neighbouring country’s border area, the intelligence agency said in a press release. It did not say when the incident occurred.

The Lithuanian citizen spent more than two weeks in detention in Russia without any court warrant, according to the press release.

The Russian officers handcuffed and blindfolded the Lithuanian citizen and took him to their headquarters. The man says he was repeatedly aggressively interrogated and subjected to physical and psychological violence.

“Both plain-clothes and uniformed officers took part in the interrogations. The latter displayed firearms, knives, and electric shock devices,” VSD said. “If they did not like his answers, their verbal dissatisfaction was accompanied by slaps on his head.”

“In one of the interrogations, he was ordered to strip naked and explain the meaning of the tattoos on his body,” according to the press release.

State Security Department (VSD)
State Security Department (VSD) / E. Genys/LRT

The Russians’ behaviour could have been triggered by posts on the detainee’s social media, supporting Ukraine and condemning Russia’s aggression, the VSD said.

The arrested man managed to inform his relatives about the incident by phone, who in turn informed Lithuanian officials. The man could not be reached by phone afterwards.

After several days of questioning, the Lithuanian citizen was fined 2,000 rubles (32 euros) for an administrative offence and banned from entering Russia for five years.

According to the VSD, Russian officials were reluctant to explain the circumstances of the detention and provide information to the Lithuanian authorities.

The intelligence agency urges Lithuanian citizens to behave cautiously at the border and avoid travelling to Russia and Belarus unless necessary.

Russian FSB officer (associative image)
State Security Department (VSD)
State Security Department (VSD)
