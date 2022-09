Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by First Lady Diana Nausėdiene, the President’s Office said on Monday.

Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom since 1952, died on Thursday in Balmoral at the age of 96.

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19 at 11:00 local time (13:00 Lithuanian time), Royal Family officials said on Saturday.