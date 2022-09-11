'They would like to live like Lithuanians': witnessing transition and stagnation in Moldova - interview

In 1990, Irena Garliauskaitė from Lithuania's Alytus moved to Moldova because of love. Over the next thirty years, she witnessed the country's post-Soviet transition.

“You could say that I was taken away, although I was hoping to return soon. But, unfortunately, I stayed. Factors such as work, home and life prevented me from returning to Lithuania,” Garliauskaitė says.

For 32 years, she has been calling Moldova’s capital Chișinău her home. After working in private companies for a long time, Garliauskaitė joined the Lithuanian Embassy in Moldova a few years ago. She is now working as a financial officer there and is also president of the small Lithuanian community in the country.

“Moldovans have always looked up to the Baltic state and have great respect for them. Whoever you meet is respectful of Lithuania and its people,” the woman says. “They would like to live like Lithuanians.”

Moldova has long been known as the poorest country in Europe. Garliauskaitė also notes that its economic conditions have not improved much during her years of residence in the country.

“I tell everyone: what happens in Lithuania is coming to Moldova 5–⁠8 years later. We are not in the EU yet, and it’s a pity. It would be better if Moldova hurried up,” she says.

Irena Garliauskaitė / LRT TV/Screengrab

Another big problem in Moldova is emigration, which has been growing for years. The consequences of this are especially noticeable in the country’s villages, where there is a shortage of workers.

“Most young people are planning to go to Italy, where there is a large Moldovan community, to find their first job,” Garliauskaitė says.

According to her, the lives of Moldovans have also been greatly influenced by Russian propaganda. As soon as politicians start talking about joining the EU, fierce critics come out in public, she adds.

“The older generation does not understand the EU, they are afraid of change. Young people see Europe as an example, they see life in other countries, and want to integrate. But the government is divided,” Garliauskaitė says.

In Moldova, a former Soviet republic, there are still many older people who remember the Soviet times with nostalgia and disregard the atrocities that millions of people had to endure during that time, according to Garliauskaitė.

Irena Garliauskaitė / LRT TV/Screengrab

These fierce supporters of communism are opposed to the country moving forward, she says.

Although Moldova is not very far from Lithuania, there have never been direct flights between the two countries. Therefore, local Lithuanians living in Moldova do not return to their homeland very often.

According to Garliauskaitė, whenever she visited Lithuania, fellow Lithuanians in Moldova asked her to bring bread.

“There was no black bread in Moldova, only white. I brought black bread, ham, Lithuanian bacon, sausages,” she recalls.

After founding a Lithuanian community in Moldova, Garliauskaitė also had the idea to open a Lithuanian language school. However, the former is no longer in operation.

Speaking about her future in the country, which borders Ukraine, the woman says that it is difficult to predict anything in the current geopolitical situation. In the event of war, she would choose to return to Lithuania.