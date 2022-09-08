Belarusians fighting for Ukraine know this will define fate of Europe, says Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius

Belarusians fighting for Ukraine know that this fight, their modern-day Battle of Orsha, will determine the fate of Europe, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a Belarusian opposition leader, said in Vilnius on Thursday.

"I know that Belarusian volunteers, fighters in Ukraine also mark this day. Since February, hundreds have joined Belarusian battalions and regiments. For them, the liberation of Ukraine is their battle in Orsha. They know that the outcome of this war will also define the fate of Belarus and entire Europe," she said at an event marking the 508th anniversary of the battle against Moscow.

Tikhanovskaya said she would like to see the event held in Orsha, in present-day Belarus.

"But today this heroic city, along with the rest of my beloved Belarus, is under the occupation of the same invaders as five hundred years ago," she said. "I have no doubt that Belarus will be free and Ukraine will liberate all its territories as well."

"The battle of Orsha reminds us of our victorious past. It's historical evidence that our nations are ready to stand up together against tyranny and oppression," Tikhanovskaya said.

Battle of Orsha / BNS

The Battle of Orsha was fought between the Grand Duchy of Lithuania and the Grand Duchy of Moscow near Orsha in what is now Belarus on September 8, 1514.

The forces of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania under the command of Grand Hetman Konstanty Ostrogski defeated the army of the Grand Duchy of Moscow under Ivan Chelyadnin.

Historians say the defeat of Moscow's forces in the battle was followed by a period of respite and peace for the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, when the First Statute of Lithuania was adopted, the Palace of the Grand Dukes was built in Vilnius, books started to be printed, and the ideas of the Renaissance and the Reformation took hold in the country.

