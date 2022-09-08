Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

Belarusians fighting for Ukraine know this will define fate of Europe, says Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius

Russian passport (associative image)

Baltics, Poland bar entry of Russian citizens

Lifosa

Lithuania's fertiliser producer Lifosa to suspend operations again

Arestovych speaks in Vilnius.

Putin's plan was to take Baltics, Poland after Ukraine – Arestovych

Heating (associative image)

Lithuania's energy crisis plan to help save €800m, says minister

M50/M101 (associative image)

Lithuania sends howitzers from its reserve to Ukraine

EXPO 2020 Dubai

Commission clears Lithuania’s Expo 2020 pavilion manager of sexual harassment charges

Natural gas (associative image)

Lithuania approves agreement with Latvia on solidarity gas supply

Vilnius

European Heritage Days kick off in Lithuania with events in Vilnius and Klaipėda

Trakai

Lithuania’s historic capital Trakai celebrates 700th anniversary

Battle of Orsha

Lithuania to mark anniversary of Battle of Orsha against Moscow

Pekka Haavisto

Fears of Russia using nuclear weapons drove Helsinki to NATO – interview with Finnish FM

Russian TV (associative image)

Lithuanian court rejects Russian broadcaster’s claim over suspension

Russian passport (associative image)

Lithuania to extend state of emergency, bar Russian travellers with Schengen visas

Oleksiy Arestrovych

Ukraine's Arestrovych visits Lithuania: ‘we would not survive without your help’

Freight vehicles (associative image)

Lithuania calls on EU to tighten exports of dual-use goods to Russia

2022.09.08 15:00

Belarusians fighting for Ukraine know this will define fate of Europe, says Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius

BNS 2022.09.08 15:00
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Belarusians fighting for Ukraine know that this fight, their modern-day Battle of Orsha, will determine the fate of Europe, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a Belarusian opposition leader, said in Vilnius on Thursday.

"I know that Belarusian volunteers, fighters in Ukraine also mark this day. Since February, hundreds have joined Belarusian battalions and regiments. For them, the liberation of Ukraine is their battle in Orsha. They know that the outcome of this war will also define the fate of Belarus and entire Europe," she said at an event marking the 508th anniversary of the battle against Moscow.

Tikhanovskaya said she would like to see the event held in Orsha, in present-day Belarus.

"But today this heroic city, along with the rest of my beloved Belarus, is under the occupation of the same invaders as five hundred years ago," she said. "I have no doubt that Belarus will be free and Ukraine will liberate all its territories as well."

"The battle of Orsha reminds us of our victorious past. It's historical evidence that our nations are ready to stand up together against tyranny and oppression," Tikhanovskaya said.

Battle of Orsha
Battle of Orsha / BNS

The Battle of Orsha was fought between the Grand Duchy of Lithuania and the Grand Duchy of Moscow near Orsha in what is now Belarus on September 8, 1514.

The forces of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania under the command of Grand Hetman Konstanty Ostrogski defeated the army of the Grand Duchy of Moscow under Ivan Chelyadnin.

Historians say the defeat of Moscow's forces in the battle was followed by a period of respite and peace for the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, when the First Statute of Lithuania was adopted, the Palace of the Grand Dukes was built in Vilnius, books started to be printed, and the ideas of the Renaissance and the Reformation took hold in the country.

Read more: Lithuania to mark anniversary of Battle of Orsha against Moscow

# Baltics and Eastern Europe# Russian invasion of Ukraine
