Heating (associative image)

News

21 min. ago

Lithuania's energy crisis plan to help save €800m, says minister

M50/M101 (associative image)

News

50 min. ago

Lithuania sends howitzers from its reserve to Ukraine

EXPO 2020 Dubai

News

1 h ago

Commission clears Lithuania’s Expo 2020 pavilion manager of sexual harassment charges

Natural gas (associative image)

News

1 h ago

Lithuania approves agreement with Latvia on solidarity gas supply

Vilnius

News

2 h ago

European Heritage Days kick off in Lithuania with events in Vilnius and Klaipėda

Trakai

News

2 h ago

Lithuania’s historic capital Trakai celebrates 700th anniversary

Battle of Orsha

News

2 h ago

Lithuania to mark anniversary of Battle of Orsha against Moscow

Pekka Haavisto

News

4 h ago

Fears of Russia using nuclear weapons drove Helsinki to NATO – interview with Finnish FM

Russian TV (associative image)

News

18 h ago

Lithuanian court rejects Russian broadcaster’s claim over suspension

Russian passport (associative image)

News

19 h ago

Lithuania to extend state of emergency, bar Russian travellers with Schengen visas

Oleksiy Arestrovych

News

19 h ago

Ukraine's Arestrovych visits Lithuania: ‘we would not survive without your help’

Freight vehicles (associative image)

News

20 h ago

Lithuania calls on EU to tighten exports of dual-use goods to Russia

Visvaldas Matijošaitis

News

20 h ago

Kaunas mayor says selling Russian businesses takes longer than expected

Heating

News

21 h ago

Lithuania’s Finance Ministry proposes zero VAT on heating for two more winters

German troops in Lithuania

News

23 h ago

German battalion to train in Lithuania in October – minister

Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) foreign ministers

News

23 h ago

Baltics taking action to restrict entry of Russian citizens

News

2022.09.08 11:52

Lithuania's energy crisis plan to help save €800m, says minister

B
BNS 2022.09.08 11:52
Heating (associative image)
Heating (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The Lithuanian Energy Ministry expects its energy saving plan to help the country save 800 million euros and 20 percent in energy use over two years, Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said on Wednesday. 

Some 100 million euros should be saved by the public sector, 300 million euros by businesses, and 400 million euros by households.

The plan will be mandatory for the public sector and recommended for businesses and private individuals, according to the minister.

Deputy Energy Minister Inga Žilienė said most of the measures are targetted at building management and the transport sector, which account for the largest share of energy consumption,

Meanwhile, the Energy Ministry's proposal to limit the maximum speed on motorways to 110 km/h for an additional two months – from October through May – has been removed from the plan.

The Transport Ministry had opposed the proposal, saying such a measure would be excessive, as the data from the Lithuanian Road Administration show that the average annual speed on motorways is already 110 km/h.

Heating plant
Heating plant / D. Umbrasas/LRT

As part of the plan, interior temperatures will have to be lowered to 19C degrees during the heating season, while air conditioning will have to limited to 27C degrees during the summer.

Public sector will also have to switch off hot water, as well as dim or switch off lights between midnight and 06:00. The measures are not mandatory, but recommended, for the private sector and individual households.

The Energy Ministry also recommends that institutions and businesses that already use remote work models allow their employees to work from home on Fridays and Mondays, which would make it possible to lower heating in buildings to 17 degrees for four days in a row.

The Energy Ministry also recommends imposing remote working on Mondays and Fridays, which would allow decreasing heating inside workplaces to 17C degrees.

Without saving measures, the state's heating and electricity costs could surge to an estimated 250 million euros this year, from 98 million euros in 2021, according to the ministry.

Heating (associative image)
Heating season
Heating plant
# Economy
M50/M101 (associative image)
51 min. ago

Lithuania sends howitzers from its reserve to Ukraine

EXPO 2020 Dubai
1 h ago

Commission clears Lithuania’s Expo 2020 pavilion manager of sexual harassment charges

Natural gas (associative image)
1 h ago

Lithuania approves agreement with Latvia on solidarity gas supply

Vilnius
2 h ago

European Heritage Days kick off in Lithuania with events in Vilnius and Klaipėda

Trakai
7
2 h ago

Lithuania’s historic capital Trakai celebrates 700th anniversary

7
Battle of Orsha
2 h ago

Lithuania to mark anniversary of Battle of Orsha against Moscow

Pekka Haavisto
4 h ago

Fears of Russia using nuclear weapons drove Helsinki to NATO – interview with Finnish FM

Russian TV (associative image)
18 h ago

Lithuanian court rejects Russian broadcaster’s claim over suspension

Russian passport (associative image)
19 h ago

Lithuania to extend state of emergency, bar Russian travellers with Schengen visas

Oleksiy Arestrovych
19 h ago

Ukraine's Arestrovych visits Lithuania: ‘we would not survive without your help’

Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) foreign ministers
2022.09.07 12:24

Baltics taking action to restrict entry of Russian citizens

updated
Russian passport (associative image)
2022.09.07 16:59

Lithuania to extend state of emergency, bar Russian travellers with Schengen visas

Oleksiy Arestrovych
2022.09.07 16:58

Ukraine's Arestrovych visits Lithuania: ‘we would not survive without your help’

Pekka Haavisto
2022.09.08 08:00

Fears of Russia using nuclear weapons drove Helsinki to NATO – interview with Finnish FM

German troops in Lithuania
2022.09.07 13:04

German battalion to train in Lithuania in October – minister

Heating
2022.09.07 14:41

Lithuania’s Finance Ministry proposes zero VAT on heating for two more winters

Russian TV (associative image)
2022.09.07 17:36

Lithuanian court rejects Russian broadcaster’s claim over suspension

Battle of Orsha
2022.09.08 09:35

Lithuania to mark anniversary of Battle of Orsha against Moscow

Freight vehicles (associative image)
2022.09.07 15:45

Lithuania calls on EU to tighten exports of dual-use goods to Russia

Trakai
7
2022.09.08 09:44

Lithuania’s historic capital Trakai celebrates 700th anniversary

7