News

2022.09.05 10:55

MP Mazuronis elected chairman of Lithuanian Labour Party

GG
Giedrius Gaidamavičius, BNS 2022.09.05 10:55
Andrius Mazuronis
Andrius Mazuronis / E. Blaževič/LRT

MP Andrius Mazuronis has been elected chairman of the opposition Lithuanian Labour Party.

Mazuronis, who is vice-speaker of the Seimas, received 252 out of 393 votes at the party’s congress on Sunday.

The newly elected leader said that his first job as chairman would be to intensify the party’s preparations for the municipal elections scheduled for next February-March.

“A lot of work remains to be done, so we need to gather and consolidate all the resources, find out the real situation in the [party’s] branches, and form certain assistance packages for the branches to help them prepare for the local elections,” he said.

Mazuronis, who was elected for a two-year term, told reporters that he saw no possibility of the Labour Party merging with other political forces, saying that the party’s branches were not supporting such a move either.

MEP Viktor Uspaskich, the Labour Party’s founder and long-time leader, announced in mid-June that he was stepping down because he wanted to “give the party a new impulse, new ideas and youthfulness”.

Uspaskich had led the Labour Party intermittently since 2003. He was last re-elected as the party’s chairman last November.

The Labour Party has around 10,000 members and nine seats in the current parliament.

Andrius Mazuronis
Viktor Uspaskich
# News# Politics
