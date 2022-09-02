Russia’s defeat in Ukraine would help it shed imperialist mentality, Latvian minister says in Vilnius

It would be “healthy” for Russia to suffer a defeat in its war against Ukraine so that it can be rid of its imperialist outlook, Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks believes.

“As a former political scientist, I personally think that Russia’s people should suffer defeat in this war, it would be healthy for them to lose the war so that they could look at the world with different eyes. It won’t be a defeat of their dignity. […] I’d wish that the Russian nation learnt to lose without losing dignity, we can help them,” he said at the Congress of Free Russia in Lithuania on Thursday.

Other speakers in the discussion War in Ukraine: the Last War of the Russian Empire? included representatives of the Lithuanian and Polish governments Mantas Adomėnas and Paweł Jabłoński, former Estonian president Toomas Ilves, and Thomas Tugendhat, chairman of the UK’s Parliamentary Commission on Foreign Affairs.

Pabriks said Russia’s war against Ukraine would mark “the end of imperial wars”. In his view, former empires such as Great Britain and France or aspiring empires like Germany also had to spend many years fighting for a change in people’s mentality.

According to the minister, some experts spoke about a new democratic stage of Russia’s development after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

“But it never happened… Despite living in the 21st century, we see concentration camps there and absolute disregard of international law, we see how they treat prisoners of war, Ukrainian soldiers. We see deportations of civilians, rapes, we see graves,” he said.

The Baltic countries, Poland and Finland have also experienced Russia’s aggression, Pabriks said, and those memories remain vivid.

“Our only hope is that Russia’s people will change their mentality and perceive the greatness of their own country instead of trying to expand beyond its borders. It is possible, you can create a democracy, the economy, you can do anything you want and there is no need to do that at the expense of others, other territories,” Pabriks said.

Meanwhile, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Jabłoński compared today’s Russia to Nazi Germany, which changed after World War Two, got rid of imperialist mentality and evolved into one of the strongest economies in the world.

“They suffered defeat in the war, they were defeated, and that’s why they had to change, there were no other options. And that’s why we are talking about Russia’s empire, which has never been defeated. There were many internal fights leading to leadership changes but the country never refused to be an empire, never got rid of its aspirations […] to grow,” he noted.

Toomas Henrik Ilves / E. Genys/LRT

Former Estonian president Ilves pointed to numerous efforts seen in Western countries to speak out for Russia despite its military aggression and reflections that Ukraine should give up territories for the sake of peace.

He also drew parallels with the beginning of World War Two when Nazi Germany was allowed to take one territory after another.

“We cannot lift sanctions – they have to feel the consequences, just like Fascist Germany after World War Two. No sanctions will be lifted until a real agreement on Ukraine’s restoration and reparations is signed. […] For Russia to never again behave as an empire, it has to pay for the restoration of status quo and physically, with money, for what it has done in Ukraine,” the former Estonian president said.

Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Adomėnas stressed that Russia unleashed its war against Ukraine for “ideological and colonial”, and not strategic, reasons. He also said that Russia demonstrated its aspiration to usurp other nations and turn them into “second-class citizens” on many occasions in the past.

Mantas Adomėnas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“If Russia sees other territories, which it could annex, they would become a target of further aggression. Therefore, Ukrainians must win. The second precondition depends on us – on free Western world. We must ensure continuous support, political support,” he stressed.

Tugendhat said that Russia would become an ally of either Europe or China.

“Putin is moving towards China instead of the free world, which could pose a threat to Russia itself,” he said.

“This war and, let’s hope, Russia’s last imperialist war may become the end of that form of tyranny observed over the past century. One of the last repressions, in the Baltic countries, Belarus, Georgia. Possibly, it will become the end of this violence and democracy will find its way to Russia,” he added.