‘Teachers here are softer.’ Some 7,000 Ukrainian kids start school in Lithuania

On September 1, Bagdana Arseniuk, a 10th-grader from Kyiv, sang the national anthem of Lithuania instead of Ukraine.

She is one of around 7,000 Ukrainian children and teenagers starting the academic year in Lithuania.

“On September 1, the atmosphere in both Vilnius and Kyiv schools is very similar, but at home [in Ukraine] we all sing the national anthem holding our hands on our hearts, while here there was less solemnity,” the girl, who arrived in Lithuania in early spring, told BNS.

She chose to study at the Lithuanian House, a school for children who do not speak Lithuanian and have come from abroad.

On Thursday, Bagdana and others listened to a celebratory concert and speeches, toured the school, met the teachers, and learned her timetable.

Her friends who stayed in Kyiv spent the celebration at home.

Students at school (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“There, September 1 was held remotely, with everyone joining in for an online meeting, although some schools are open and held live celebrations,” the girl told BNS.

“Probably for the first couple of months, classes will be mixed, and then they will probably switch to distance learning because it is not safe to have many children in one place,” she said.

Lithuanian roots

Bagdana herself will initially attend a so-called leveling class in Vilnius, which means she will learn mainly Lithuanian.

“Because I have Lithuanian roots, I want to learn Lithuanian. I need it, and we won’t be going back to Ukraine anytime soon, because the situation doesn’t allow it. We need to go on living somehow, to build our future, to get education. If I get a European education, I will have more opportunities,” said Arseniuk.

The girl’s grandmother lives in Lithuania. In spring, she attended a school in Lazdynai for a short time, but from September she decided to move to the Lithuanian Home to learn Lithuanian well.

Teachers in Lithuania are a bit “softer” than in Ukraine, she thinks, and schooling lasts 12 years, instead of 11 as in Ukraine, so the curriculum is slower and easier to take in.

Students at school (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

“In Ukraine, the pace of teaching is such that you learn, learn, learn, and then you can’t recall anything you have been taught,” she says.

Despite having some understanding of Lithuanian, Arseniuk says that the most difficult thing for her in Lithuania is communicating with people.

“I understand a lot of things, but I can’t say them,” she quips.

Wish to go home

Even though Arseniuk likes Lithuania, she really wants to go home.

“We plan to stay for a couple of years, but I really want to go back. Everything is fine, I like the way we live here, but I want to go home because we left in a very bad way,” she says.

She only had 40 minutes to pack all her belongings she wanted to take, the girl recalls.

She first went to hide with relatives living near Kyiv.

“But there was a military unit nearby, so it didn’t feel safe. There were constant alarms, planes flying overhead, the noise would make us wince, and electricity was switched off at night,” the girl says.

Students at school (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Soon after, she and her family moved to Lithuania.

“We went with relatives, I was the eldest child, I was worried about the younger ones, I tried not to show my emotions, that I was scared, that I was worried. I tried to calm down the adults as well,” Arseniuk still remembers the trip.

Record number of pupils due to war

Gintautas Rudzinskas, the headmaster of the Lithuanian House, tells BNS that this academic year the school received a record number of newcomers, 99. Most of them are children from Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia.

According to the headmaster, the influx of pupils from these countries is growing because of the war.

“There is a new category of refugees from Russia who have refugee status and plan to stay in Lithuania, so they are enrolling their children at our school,” the headmaster says.

These pupils are different from those coming from European countries.

The Lithuanian House school in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“The first children from Ukraine came here in 2014 [after the annexation of Crimea]. They come traumatised, they need more attention, more help during the adaptation period. We have a psychologist, a speech therapist, a social pedagogue, a support team. There are tutors in the dormitory at different times of the day. There is a system in place,” says Rudzinskas.

This year, he says, the Lithuanian House has been tasked with providing consultations, organising seminars for teachers from other schools, and sharing experiences on how to work with children who do not speak Lithuanian.

7,000 Ukrainians start school

According to Minister of Education Jurgita Šiugždinienė, about 7,000 children who fled the war are expected to start attending Lithuanian schools this academic year. The exact number will be announced in mid-September.

She thanked the teachers at the Lithuanian House for their help to these children.

“They have been able to welcome Ukrainian children into their schools as if they were their own homes,” the minister said.

According to the Ministry of Education, about 460,000 school and university students, about 40,000 school teachers and university lecturers started the new academic year on Thursday.

Some 30,000 first-graders opened their school doors for the first time, while 97,000 students began universities and colleges.