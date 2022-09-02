LRT English Newsletter: Turn off the lights to defeat Putin

LRT English Newsletter – September 2, 2022

Energy prices continue to rival Russia’s war in Ukraine as the number-one concern debated in Lithuania. Inflation hit 21.1 percent in August, according to provisional estimates, and Vilnius authorities are dimming street lighting to economise on electricity.

Saving energy will be a must over the coming winter – and government institutions will lead the way. The campaign titled ‘putinOut’ – to drive home the point who should be held primarily responsible for the squeeze – will have them compete on cutting energy consumption, with a target of at least 10 percent.

The pointedly-titled campaign seems to have attracted the attention of cyber warriors – the following day after announcing it, Lithuania’s state-owned property manager was subjected to a cyber attack that temporarily brought down its websites.

Helping households to pay their bills should be a key priority in next year’s government budget, the president underlined. Even if it comes at the expense of military spending.



VISAS FOR RUSSIANS



This week, EU foreign ministers discussed proposals to stop issuing tourist visas to all Russian citizens, a measure enthusiastically pushed by Lithuania and some other East European member states. Instead, the EU is scrapping a 2007 agreement with Russia on a facilitated visa regime.

This is a compromise measure that should be just the first step, Lithuania’s president has commented. The Baltic states and Poland will look for tougher regional solutions.

Meanwhile, Russian opposition leaders who participated in the Free Russia Forum in Vilnius have warned against blanket bans – if Europe wants Russia to be ‘European’ after Putin, it cannot sever ties with its young generation.



ACADEMIC YEAR WITHOUT TEACHERS AND DORMS



September 1 is the start of the academic year in Lithuania. As students return to classrooms and university halls, the most debated issue plaguing Lithuania’s education system is the perennial shortage of teachers, particularly in regional schools. Some municipalities are trying to entice young people to teach by offering financial incentives. This, however, does not address systemic problems, teacher unions say.

Meanwhile, university students are scrambling to get spots in university dorms. Soaring rents in Lithuania’s main cities – where most universities are – have highlighted problems with student accommodation, namely, that there isn’t enough. A rally outside the Education Ministry urged the government to expand the stock and help students pay their rents.



NO GORBAMANIA



News about the death of Mikhail Gorbachev revealed a schism in how the last leader of the USSR is remembered in the West and in countries like Lithuania. In contrast to glowing tributes from Western leaders, Lithuanians have been much less generous, calling Gorbachev a “prison warden” (President Nausėda) or even “a criminal” (Defence Minister Anušauskas).

Fairly or not, many Lithuanians blame Gorbachev for what happened in Vilnius on January 13, 1991.



A LITHUANIAN IN VENICE



The Venice Film Festival is hosting the world premiere of a film about the Lithuanian-American avant-garde filmmaker Jonas Mekas. Its American director KD Davison says it is a film about a man who truly understood the meaning of life.



FENCED OFF



Lithuania has finished building a four-metre fence, topped with razor wire, along its border with Belarus, intended to stop irregular migrants from crossing into the country.

As another measure, the Interior Ministry is drafting legislation to legalise pushbacks, even though it might be a challenge to harmonise them with EU law. It “is something that still requires a lot of work”, the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, the international non-governmental organisation Médecins Sans Frontières has condemned Lithuania’s treatment of irregular migrants already in the country, saying they are subjected to “systemic discrimination” at foreigner registration centres.



TOXIC WASTE ON FIRE



A huge fire at a waste recycling plant last week drew attention to potentially inadequate regulation of how toxic waste is handled in the country. The overnight fire in Kaunas consumed 135 tonnes of paper and 250 tonnes of plastic. “The violation of the rules on environmental protection and the maintenance and use of buildings where hazardous materials are stored could have caused serious damage to people and the natural environment,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said after opening an investigation.



EDITOR’S PICKS



– Waiting for a war, but not being entirely sure it will come. Are there similarities between Ukraine in February 2022 and Lithuania in summer 1940? In an interview with LRT.lt, the historian Norbertas Černiauskas, author of Lithuania’s Last Summer, teases out the similarities and the differences.

– Is the Lithuanian government due for a reshuffle? While the prime minister and coalition leaders insist that the cabinet is alright, some ministers are receiving constant scolding from the opposition and enjoy abysmally low ratings. The problem is that some of these ministers are also party leaders and sacking them could undermine the coalition.

– As children will head back to classes in September, they will find some of their schools marked with new stickers – hundreds of schools across Lithuania have now been designated as bomb shelters.

– Using advanced supercomputers, researchers have looked into the genes of Lithuanians and found they have much in common with ancient peoples and even Neanderthals.

– The wealthiest in Lithuania are continuing a trend that first emerged during the pandemic – buying expensive yachts and boats.



