39 min. ago

Watchdog refuses blanket authorisation for Lithuanian Railways to receive payments from Russia

Mikhail Gorbachev came to Vilnius in 1990 to try to persuade Lithuania not to secede

News

1 h ago

Why Gorbachev will not be remembered fondly in Lithuania

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

News

3 h ago

Žukaitė-Zelenkienė appointed to head RFE/RL office in Vilnius

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

News

5 h ago

Lithuanian FM calls for EU peacekeeping mission at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Lithuanian flag (associative image)

News

6 h ago

Lithuania marks 29th anniversary since Russian military withdrawal

Kybartais Foreigners' Registration Centre

News

7 h ago

MSF condemns ‘systemic discrimination’ in Lithuania’s treatment of migrants

Ukraine, February 2022

News

8 h ago

Waiting for war and ‘Lithuania’s last summer’ – interview

Turto Bankas

News

23 h ago

Lithuania’s state property manager hit with cyberattack after announcing ‘putinOut’ campaign

HMS Quorn

News

1 d ago

Refurbishments begin on British minehunter purchased by Lithuanian Navy

Volodymyr Zelensky

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian politicians, journalist receive state awards from Ukraine’s President Zelensky

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė

News

1 d ago

Migrant pushbacks will only be legal in crisis situations, Lithuanian minister says

Supermarket worker (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuania reports 21.1% annual inflation in August

The Bernardine Church in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Cold in God’s home: Lithuania’s churches fear ungodly heating bills this winter

Schengen border (associative image)

News

1 d ago

EU foreign ministers to tackle visa restrictions for Russians

Boats in Nida

News

1 d ago

Despite rising cost of living, Lithuania’s wealthiest splash out on luxury boats

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

1 d ago

Lithuania will continue to turn migrants away, PM says

News

2022.08.31 15:52

Watchdog refuses blanket authorisation for Lithuanian Railways to receive payments from Russia

RP
Roma Pakėnienė, BNS 2022.08.31 15:52
Lithuanian Railways
Lithuanian Railways / BNS

The Financial Crimes Investigation Service (FNTT) has denied Lithuanian Railways (LTG) a general authorisation to receive payments for the transit of sanctioned goods between mainland Russia and its Kaliningrad exclave and will look into each request on a case-by-case basis.

The FNTT says it cannot grant the general authorisation requested by LTG to receive and make payments for services from Russian and Belarusian railway operators.

“Payments involving two different countries’ business entities subject to restrictive measures create additional risks of possible improper implementation of international sanctions,” the service said in a comment to BNS.

The FNTT will continue to require a separate request for an exemption for each payment and will decide whether to grant one “after assessing the individual factual circumstances of each application”.

However, the FNTT has granted a general authorisation for payments for the transit of passengers between mainland Russia and the Kaliningrad region, pending a separate instruction.

LTG spokesman Mantas Dubauskas told BNS that the state-owned railway company would comment on the situation later on Wednesday.

According to him, everything now depends on whether banks will agree to process the payments.

Russian cargo train to Kaliningrad transiting Lithuania
Russian cargo train to Kaliningrad transiting Lithuania / AP

Lithuania’s major banks stopped handling any payments between Lithuania and Russian and Belarusian entities earlier this year.

Šiaulių Bankas, which remained the only bank in the country to process such transactions, has said it will stop doing so as of Thursday, except when it is necessary for humanitarian purposes or to ensure the state’s functions, adding that each situation will be looked into on a case-by-case basis.

Transport Minister Marius Skuodis said last week that payments for the transit of sanctioned goods between mainland Russia and Kaliningrad through Lithuania would continue after September 1, but admitted that there might be “challenges”.

“On its part, the government has done practically everything it could, and as far as I know, payments should proceed, though I wouldn’t rule out that certain entities may face challenges,” he said.

LTG resumed the transit of sanctioned goods between Russia and Kaliningrad on July 22 after the European Commission said in its updated guidance that a limited amount of cargo can be transported.

Lithuanian Railways
Russian cargo train to Kaliningrad transiting Lithuania
# Economy# Baltics and Russia# Lithuania and Kaliningrad
