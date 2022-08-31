MSF condemns ‘systemic discrimination’ in Lithuania’s treatment of migrants

The international non-governmental organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has condemned Lithuania’s practices with regard to irregular migrants, saying they are subjected to ‘systemic discrimination’ at foreigner registration centres.

According to the organisation, vulnerable migrants are held in prolonged detention in Lithuania and experience an alarming deterioration in their mental health.

According to MSF, Lithuania’s asylum practices and legal processes are flawed as they are further discriminating against certain nationalities.

“MSF condemns the prolonged detention and systemic discrimination in Lithuania. We call for the immediate implementation of humane alternatives that equitably meet the needs of vulnerable and traumatized people,” the organization said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to Georgina Brown, MSF country manager in Lithuania, “many of the people detained have survived deeply traumatic experiences, but, instead of responding to their needs, the Lithuanian authorities are worsening their mental suffering by detaining them and holding them in limbo”.

“These men, women, and children are uncertain of their future, terrified of being forcibly returned to the danger they have fled, and imprisoned without freedom, autonomy, or adequate protection,” Brown is quoted in the press release.

Foreigners' Registration Centre (URC) in Pabradė, eastern Lithuania. / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

“Appallingly, we know that some nationalities are more likely to have this detention extended than others, creating a hierarchy of suffering that the Lithuanian authorities should be deeply ashamed of,” Brown said.

In its press release, the organiszation mentioned approximately 700 people still “detained in Kybartai, Pabradė and Rukla and Naujininkai Foreigner Registration Centers (FRCs) in Lithuania, after having crossed the border from Belarus in 2021”.

MSF stressed that “many of those people have grave vulnerabilities and have experienced traumatizing events, such as having been tortured or sexually assaulted”.

The organisation provided basic healthcare and mental health support in Lithuania’s centres in January to May.

“Of the patients who we provided mental healthcare for between January and March 2022, over 70 percent highlighted detention as being the main cause of their need for support,” MSF pointed out.

Foreigners' Registration Centre in Pabradė, near Vilnius. / AP

MSF quoted an anonymous person saying that he tried to hurt himself or thought about suicide because he wanted “to go out from this prison”.

The organisation also said that Nigerians and Indians appeared more likely to have their detention extended, whereas “Russian and Belarusian asylum seekers who recently arrived in the FRC were not subject to detention at all, and 100 percent of them have been granted limited freedom of movement”.

A man detained in a Lithuanian FRC told MSF that “us, Africans, are still here. Other nationalities were the majority. And now all of them have left, and us Africans remain”.

MSF stressed in its press release that it saw this pattern echoed in other FRCs across Lithuania, including places where precise data was almost impossible to gather.

Kybartais Foreigners' Registration Centre / LRT

“We are receiving numerous reports from some of the FRCs that some nationalities, including Nigerians and Congolese, are more likely than others to be subject to discriminatory migration practices,” the organisation said, enumerating such practices as continued detention after the expiration of their detention order without receiving a legislatively mandated court-issued extension, and having their limited freedom of movement revoked by returning them to detention.

Therefore, MSF called for prolonged detention in Lithuania to be “immediately ended”.

Almost 4,200 irregular migrants crossed into Lithuania from Belarus, mostly people from the Middle East and Africa. The Lithuanian government accuses Minsk of trafficking migrants as a way to exert pressure on the EU, calling it a “hybrid attack”.

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled earlier this year that Lithuania’s legislation that does not allow migrants to apply for asylum and gets them detained simply for entering the country irregularly runs counter to European directives.

Under the existing procedure, the movement of migrants could be restricted in Lithuania for up to 18 months, but many of those people see those restrictions lifted after a 12-month period.