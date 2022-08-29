New poll ranks Lithuania’s most influential public intellectuals

According to a survey of experts, the journalist and TV host Edmundas Jakilaitis is the most influential public figure in Lithuania, followed by political scientist Linas Kojala and historian Alfredas Bumblauskas.

The ranking was published by Delfi.lt on Monday.

Further down the list is Jonas Ohman, an activist working to provide military aid to Ukraine, and Catholic priest Ričardas Doveika.

The top ten, based on a survey of experts, also includes Vilnius Archbishop Gintaras Grušas, writer Kristina Sabaliauskaitė, virologist Saulius Čaplinskas, Archbishop Emeritus of Kaunas Sigitas Tamkevičius, and Catholic priest Algirdas Toliatas.

The survey was carried out for Delfi.lt by the magazine Reitingai, which interviewed 925 politicians, business people, civil servants, journalists, public figures and other well-known people between May 17 and June 23.

In a separate poll of the general public, Bumblauskas, journalist and writer Algimantas Čekuolis and Doveika were named the most influential public intellectuals in Lithuania. They were followed by Kojala, Jakilaitis, stage director Oskaras Koršunovas, theatre and opera director Dalia Ibelhauptaitė,, opera singer Asmik Grigorian, and choreographer Andželika Cholina.

In the public opinion survey, Spinter Tyrimai polled 1,013 people aged between 18 and 75 years on July 18-25.

Delfi.lt has published the annual rankings of Lithuania’s most influential people for the eighth consecutive year.