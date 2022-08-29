Edmundas Jakilaitis, Alfredas Bumblauskas, Linas Kojala

News

17 min. ago

New poll ranks Lithuania’s most influential public intellectuals

The site of the would-be National Stadium

News

1 h ago

Vilnius to blast remains of unfinished stadium with controlled explosions

PM Ingrida Šimonytė, conservative leader Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

3 h ago

‘If this coalition cares about winning elections, they have to change.’ Is Lithuania due for a cabinet reshuffle?

Suaugusiųjų mokymo centras yra ir kolektyvinės apsaugos statinys, ir taps priedangai skirtu pastatu.

News

23 h ago

A look inside Lithuania’s bomb shelters

Gabrielė Petkevičaitė-Bitė and Ona Muraškaitė-Račiukaitienė

News

1 d ago

Key women in Lithuania’s history – first parliament members and drive for modernisation

A girl at a celebration of St John's, a traditional Lithuanian festival

News

1 d ago

Blue-eyed and good at digesting fats. Scientists sequence Lithuanian genes

Cyber security (associative image)

News

2022.08.27 09:00

Necessary modernisation or waste of defence budget? Lithuania to build a cyber force

War in Ukraine.

News

2022.08.26 16:55

Lithuania to buy two kamikaze drone systems from Poland for Ukraine

Marius Skuodis

News

2022.08.26 16:19

Payments for Kaliningrad transit will continue, though ‘challenges’ possible – Lithuanian minister

Iceland flag (associative image)

News

2022.08.26 15:02

International community should take example from Iceland, Lithuanian president says in Reykjavik

A large fire broke out on Thursday night at a waste recycling plant in Kaunas

News

2022.08.26 12:39

Overnight fire at Kaunas recycling plant consumes tonnes of hazardous waste

Algirdas Paleckis

News

2022.08.26 11:16

Lithuanian prosecutors ask court to liquidate pro-Russian organisation

The Victory Memorial in Riga

News

2022.08.26 09:50

Riga authorities topple largest Soviet monument in Baltics

Andrius Mamontovas, Marijonas Mikutavičius, Arūnas Valinskas, Monika Liu

News

2022.08.26 09:38

Poll ranks Lithuania’s most influential pop culture figures

Tourists in Vilnius (associative image)

News

2022.08.26 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: War on Russian tourists

Victory Memorial in Riga

News

2022.08.25 17:52

Goodbye USSR! Eastern Europeans dismantle monuments of the past

News

2022.08.29 10:46

New poll ranks Lithuania’s most influential public intellectuals

B
BNS 2022.08.29 10:46
Edmundas Jakilaitis, Alfredas Bumblauskas, Linas Kojala
Edmundas Jakilaitis, Alfredas Bumblauskas, Linas Kojala / LRT/BNS

According to a survey of experts, the journalist and TV host Edmundas Jakilaitis is the most influential public figure in Lithuania, followed by political scientist Linas Kojala and historian Alfredas Bumblauskas.

The ranking was published by Delfi.lt on Monday.

Further down the list is Jonas Ohman, an activist working to provide military aid to Ukraine, and Catholic priest Ričardas Doveika.

The top ten, based on a survey of experts, also includes Vilnius Archbishop Gintaras Grušas, writer Kristina Sabaliauskaitė, virologist Saulius Čaplinskas, Archbishop Emeritus of Kaunas Sigitas Tamkevičius, and Catholic priest Algirdas Toliatas.

The survey was carried out for Delfi.lt by the magazine Reitingai, which interviewed 925 politicians, business people, civil servants, journalists, public figures and other well-known people between May 17 and June 23.

In a separate poll of the general public, Bumblauskas, journalist and writer Algimantas Čekuolis and Doveika were named the most influential public intellectuals in Lithuania. They were followed by Kojala, Jakilaitis, stage director Oskaras Koršunovas, theatre and opera director Dalia Ibelhauptaitė,, opera singer Asmik Grigorian, and choreographer Andželika Cholina.

In the public opinion survey, Spinter Tyrimai polled 1,013 people aged between 18 and 75 years on July 18-25.

Delfi.lt has published the annual rankings of Lithuania’s most influential people for the eighth consecutive year.

# Society
The site of the would-be National Stadium
5
1 h ago

Vilnius to blast remains of unfinished stadium with controlled explosions

5
PM Ingrida Šimonytė, conservative leader Gabrielius Landsbergis
5
3 h ago

‘If this coalition cares about winning elections, they have to change.’ Is Lithuania due for a cabinet reshuffle?

5
Suaugusiųjų mokymo centras yra ir kolektyvinės apsaugos statinys, ir taps priedangai skirtu pastatu.
23 h ago

A look inside Lithuania’s bomb shelters

Gabrielė Petkevičaitė-Bitė and Ona Muraškaitė-Račiukaitienė
7
1 d ago

Key women in Lithuania’s history – first parliament members and drive for modernisation

7
A girl at a celebration of St John's, a traditional Lithuanian festival
5
1 d ago

Blue-eyed and good at digesting fats. Scientists sequence Lithuanian genes

5
Cyber security (associative image)
5
2022.08.27 09:00

Necessary modernisation or waste of defence budget? Lithuania to build a cyber force

5
War in Ukraine.
2022.08.26 16:55

Lithuania to buy two kamikaze drone systems from Poland for Ukraine

Marius Skuodis
2022.08.26 16:19

Payments for Kaliningrad transit will continue, though ‘challenges’ possible – Lithuanian minister

Iceland flag (associative image)
2022.08.26 15:02

International community should take example from Iceland, Lithuanian president says in Reykjavik

A large fire broke out on Thursday night at a waste recycling plant in Kaunas
6
2022.08.26 12:39

Overnight fire at Kaunas recycling plant consumes tonnes of hazardous waste

6
Suaugusiųjų mokymo centras yra ir kolektyvinės apsaugos statinys, ir taps priedangai skirtu pastatu.
2022.08.28 12:00

A look inside Lithuania’s bomb shelters

PM Ingrida Šimonytė, conservative leader Gabrielius Landsbergis
5
2022.08.29 08:00

‘If this coalition cares about winning elections, they have to change.’ Is Lithuania due for a cabinet reshuffle?

5
The site of the would-be National Stadium
5
2022.08.29 09:46

Vilnius to blast remains of unfinished stadium with controlled explosions

5