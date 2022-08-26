War in Ukraine.

17 min. ago

Lithuania to buy two kamikaze drone systems from Poland for Ukraine

Marius Skuodis

53 min. ago

Payments for Kaliningrad transit will continue, though ‘challenges’ possible – Lithuanian minister

Iceland flag (associative image)

2 h ago

International community should take example from Iceland, Lithuanian president says in Reykjavik

A large fire broke out on Thursday night at a waste recycling plant in Kaunas

4 h ago

Overnight fire at Kaunas recycling plant consumes tonnes of hazardous waste

Algirdas Paleckis

5 h ago

Lithuanian prosecutors ask court to liquidate pro-Russian organisation

The Victory Memorial in Riga

7 h ago

Riga authorities topple largest Soviet monument in Baltics

Andrius Mamontovas, Marijonas Mikutavičius, Arūnas Valinskas, Monika Liu

7 h ago

Poll ranks Lithuania’s most influential pop culture figures

Tourists in Vilnius (associative image)

9 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: War on Russian tourists

Victory Memorial in Riga

23 h ago

Goodbye USSR! Eastern Europeans dismantle monuments of the past

Customs (associative image)

23 h ago

Lithuanian Customs tightens checks to enforce sanctions

European Council meeting

1 d ago

The pros and cons of unanimity in EU’s foreign policy and what’s better for Lithuania – opinion

Vidmantas Janulevičius

1 d ago

Achema closure signals more troubles to come, says Lithuanian business rep

Air pollution (associative image)

1 d ago

Air pollution up in Lithuania due to prolonged drought

Supermarket worker (associative image)

1 d ago

Minister suggests raising minimum wage to €800 in Lithuania

Police (associative image)

1 d ago

Monument to Soviet soldiers vandalised in Lithuania’s Tytuvėnai

Border guards (associative image)

1 d ago

Lithuanian border guards complain they are underarmed: how are we to hold out against invasion?

2022.08.26 16:55

Lithuania to buy two kamikaze drone systems from Poland for Ukraine

BNS 2022.08.26 16:55
War in Ukraine.
War in Ukraine. / AP

Lithuania reached a deal with a Polish company to purchase the Warmate loitering munition system. The so-called kamikaze drones will be handed over to Ukraine, Lithuania’s Ministry of Defence said.

The agreement was concluded between Vice Minister of Defence Vilius Semeška and Poland’s WB Group in Warsaw.

The Defence Ministry will broker the drone purchase using money raised by people in Lithuania.

“We have agreed with the manufacturers that the money raised by the public to purchase a loitering munition system from Poland will be used to buy two complete sets, including the launching system and 37 units of loitering munitions, the so-called kamikaze drones,” the vice minister said in a statement.

These drones are capable of carrying explosives and destroying tanks and command posts, and the need for these drones has been coordinated with the Ukrainian army, Semeška said.

The systems are expected to be delivered by the manufacturers in October-November.

The easily transportable Warmate kamikaze drones weigh around 5.7 kg and can operate at a range of 30 km and attack at 150 km/h.

“These drones are characterised by their extraordinary responsiveness as they can be task-ready in less than five minutes,” the ministry said.

The funds for the purchase were raised by the journalist and influencer Andrius Tapinas. His initiative called Legion of Boom raised over 2 million euros, and half of it will be used to purchase the Warmate loitering munition system.

The rest will be used to buy Ukrainian kamikaze UJ-23 Topaz drones made by UkrJet.

In July, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence handed over a Bayraktar TB2 combat drone to the Ukrainian army. The aircraft was purchased following another public fundraising campaign, also initiated by Tapinas. However, its Turkish maker Baykar eventually decided to donate the drone, with 1.5 million euros from the donated money used to equip it.

Victory Memorial in Riga
